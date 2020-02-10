The biggest winners and other “Oscar moments” [video]

The award season in Hollywood ended on Sunday at the 92nd Academy Awards.

Yes, celebrities and filmmakers came together for the prestigious Oscar ceremony that took place on February 9, 2020 on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles. And at the end of the award season, the academy decided to share some videos with the best moments of the night.

2020 Oscars: the best moments

Parasite makes history

Parasite won the best picture, while South Korean Bong Joon-ho won the Oscar for Best Director for Parasite, the third night for the film.

Previously, prizes were awarded for the best international feature and the best original screenplay.

“After winning the best international feature film, I thought I was ready for the day and ready to relax,” quipped the humorous director after winning awards over Sam Mendes, Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Todd Phillips.

Best actor

Joaquin Phoenix ended his season with his first Oscar for Joker on Sunday and prevailed against a full field of nominees, including Antonio Banderas, Leonardo DiCaprio, Adam Driver and Jonathan Pryce.

“We share the same love, the love of film. This expression gave me the most extraordinary life, ”said the actor before making an emotional call to Hollywood to“ use our voice for the voiceless ”and“ fight injustice ”.

He ended his speech with a tearful homage to his brother River, who died of an overdose in 1993 at the age of 23.

Best actress

Renee Zellweger received the Oscar for Best Actress for her performance as American icon Judy Garland in Judy – the second Oscar of her career – on Sunday.

The best supporting actress

Laura Dern won her first Oscar Sunday for Best Supporting Actress for her role as a fast-talking, hard divorce lawyer in Marriage Story.

Best supporting actor

Brad Pitt won his very first Oscar for his supporting role as a relaxed stuntman in Quentin Tarantino’s anthem on Tinseltown from the 1960s on Sunday, Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood.

Another hit of the night was when Idina Menzel, Aurora and nine of the world Elsas came on stage for a performance of Into the Unknown.

And apparently Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig can do everything.

See the 2020 Oscars in a nutshell: