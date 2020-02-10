“The biggest improvement in animal welfare in 20 years”: Puppy farms are banned in WA

Puppy farms will be banned and the purchase of puppies from pet stores will be prohibited by new laws from being introduced to the West Australian Parliament.

Prime Minister Mark McGowan has committed to ending over breeding and the activities of illegal breeders.

The legislation will also follow dogs throughout their lives with the help of a central registration system and gives authorities the power to close dodgy or illegal breeders.

“Dogs are an important part of many families in Western Australia. We want to ensure that they are treated and treated properly throughout their lives, “McGowan said in a statement.

“The new laws will mean that dogs can be traced throughout their lives through a central registration system, allowing authorities to identify unreliable or illegal breeders and to stop their activities.

“We will also provide assistance to pet stores to help them make the transition to adoption centers for dogs and puppies, meaning they can relocate displaced and abandoned dogs.”

Camera icon The legislation also tracks dogs throughout their lives using a central registration system and gives authorities the power to close dodgy or illegal breeders. Credit: Kevin Wolf / AP Images for Humane Society Int

Lisa Baker, chairman of the MLA and the Puppy Farming working group, said the legislation makes the dogs and puppies of the state safer, reduces the chance of illegal puppy breeding and encourages better welfare for all dogs.

“It supports good breeding practices and responsible pet ownership,” she said.

Western Australians will be confident that the dogs and puppies they bring home do not come from illegal puppy farms and, if necessary, can be traced to the person who bred them. “

The RSPCA said the new laws were the biggest improvement for animal welfare in WA for 20 years.

“It is now up to every dog ​​lover in WA to let their local MP know that these reforms are important to ensure that the legislation is adopted quickly,” the organization said.

“The sooner the legislation comes into force, the faster it will help to prevent some of the suffering and cruelty to dogs.”

