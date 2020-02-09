The big step from Ethereum to proof-of-stake – why it takes so long

Like Bitcoin and other major cryptocurrencies, Ethereum has seen a surge in acceptance in recent years, largely driven by eager investors.

The digital currency is the second largest in the world behind Bitcoin, but it differs significantly in terms of design.

Both cryptocurrencies are based on blockchain technology, but Ethereum’s vision is to build a decentralized virtual machine instead of a currency.

This has prompted its developers to telegraph a move away from ubiquitous evidence-based consensus mechanisms, where miners solve cryptographic puzzles to vote on blocks that are then added to the ledger.

Instead, Ethereum was designed from the start to migrate to one Mechanism of consensus for proof of usewhere participants vote which block to add to the blockchain by setting their own cryptocurrency.

Proof-of-Stake Plan

Implementing proof-of-stake presents a number of challenges, but it also has many advantages when done correctly – it reduces energy wastage in GPU and ASIC mining while improving user accessibility.

The original plan to migrate Ethereum to prove use was a rough idea to implement a hard fork that changed the basic consensus mechanism of the blockchain – similar to many other technology upgrades.

However, the new plan is to switch to Ethereum 2.0 – a new blockchain that migrates the wallets and credits of old Ethereum users and is supported by a sharding-enabled consensus mechanism to verify usage.

Sharding refers to blockchains that are interconnected and can communicate freely to improve scalability and performance.

If Ethereum 2.0 is fully implemented, it will include sharding, proof-of-stake, a new virtual machine, and many other technologies that are much more difficult to implement in the existing Ethereum blockchain.

Gradual start

The first phase – phase 0 – the Implementation of Ethereum 2.0 is already being tested and is called the Beacon Chain.

This beacon chain manages the proof-of-stake protocol for both its own transactions and all Shard blockchains.

In phase 0, ETH2 will also be introduced – an asset that can be earned and purchased for the validation of the beacon chain by sending standard Ethereum to a special smart contract.

The beacon chain is expected to go into operation this year. Users can convert their ETH to ETH2 and validate blocks using the proof-of-stake protocol.

In phase 1, the beacon chain is connected to shard chains to enable parallel transaction throughput and to significantly improve scalability and performance.

In phase 2, intelligent contracts are introduced again and virtual machines are added to each shard chain. This supports all applications that Ethereum users are familiar with, e.g. B. dApps, brokerage contracts and ENS.

According to the sharding protocol roadmap, a simple client status protocol, cross-shard transactions, improved security and super-square sharding will be introduced in the next phases.

While the roadmap to launch Ethereum 2.0 is changing, Consensy’s co-founder is Andrew Keys said He assumes that Ethereum 2.0 will change from phase 0 to phase 1 and start splinter chains.

“In 2020, Ethereum will significantly exceed Phase 0 of Ethereum 2.0 and reach Phase 1 and the launch of fragments,” said Keys. “Then it’s game.”

Read Now: The Craziest Bitcoin Price Predictions for 2020