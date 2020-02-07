The big screen cinema opens the horror film week in VR

The horror week begins Big display As of today at 5:00 p.m. PT with The Ring and other terrible films like Cloverfield and World War Z. The lobby also has a new look, as shown in the picture above.

From February 7 (today) until the next Friday, February 14, Bigscreen World War Z (3D), The Ring, Cloverfield and 10 Cloverfield Lane shows as films in Bigscreen Cinema. That means you can buy cinema tickets from $ 3.99 Meet in a virtual cinema that is making great efforts to simulate the movie experience from the comfort of your VR headset at home.

Here you can find more details about Bigscreen cinema and you can see the rest of this month’s film series in the following image:

Bigscreen’s Darshan Shankar said they are working on a number of new features that will be available soon:

Friend system to make it easier to invite people to your rooms,

Rent, buy and watch 3D movies in your private room instead of just watching pre-scheduled group screenings so you can watch with friends at any time like a real home theater.

Licensing of more (newer) films, sports, anime and other content,

Network improvements to improve audio, video, streaming and performance

Drive-In Movie Theater environment, but that will probably not come out until late 2020.

More information about Bigscreen and / or Bigscreen Cinema can be found on the official website. Don’t forget that you can also watch our live podcast for the in-VR news program The VR Download every week from Bigscreen.