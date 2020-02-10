The best deals for the Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Plus

Best Samsung Galaxy S20 deals: 2020 is here and that means another avalanche of new flagship handsets. The South Korean brand Samsung will be the first to launch its long-awaited Galaxy S20 family.

Tomorrow the Samsung Unpacked event will take place in San Francisco at 2:00 p.m. EST / 11:00 a.m. EST or for our British at 7:00 p.m. GMT. Here we expect the unveiling of the follow-up models for the Samsung Galaxy S10e, S10 and S10 Plus smartphones from 2019.

However, the rumor mill was at its peak and we expect that in addition to the larger Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus variant, the brand new Samsung Galaxy S20 will also be launched. The night can also promise some other surprises: Samsung mumbles the answer to Apple’s “Pro” variants with a Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2.

What offers do we expect for the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus?

So far, the pre-orders for the Samsung Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20 Plus are still quite low. Although many retailers, including Carphone Warehouse and EE, have inventory pages to register your interest, there is no indication of advantages in registering with one retailer over another. Aside from Mobiles.co.uk, which offers £ 50 cashback for those interested in Samsung’s latest version of the phone and wishing to complete the purchase. Given Samsung’s main figurehead, a few dollars will likely help your wallet.

In addition, following the announcement of the new Galaxy phone, we expect a number of fantastic pre-orders from retailers and cellular networks that will tempt you to spend a lot of money on the latest Samsung offering. In the past few years, alongside the flagships, we have often seen free gifts, including Apple, which offers Apple TV with all Apple products after the iPhone 11 launch. If the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 comes along with the Galaxy S20 family, you may be able to get free headphones with your new smartphone.

We are also certain that there will be some attractive big data plans from EE, Three and Vodafone, as well as from other top networks, that will ensure that you get plenty of data to get the most out of what is certainly a stunning screen especially on the larger Galaxy S20 Plus iteration.

Galaxy S20 – What you can expect from Samsung’s latest mobile phone

When it comes to flagship launches these days, the amount of rumors and leaks leaves little to be desired when the actual events come. The Samsung Unpacked event this year is no different. With the upcoming launch of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20 Plus, you can bet that no stone is left unturned. Since the Galaxy S10 series has been available on the store shelves, speculation has been made about new functions and their design. It goes without saying that there is a lot to unpack what we expect from these new Samsung models.

With the S20’s aesthetics, it seems Samsung is holding onto its pinhole camera, a way to get around the dreaded notch, but perhaps a disappointment for those looking for a OnePlus-like pop-up front camera. It is more interesting, however, that the rumored Galaxy S20 series could increase its refresh rates from 60 Hz to 120 Hz, which gives the Dynamic AMOLED panel a smoother display, with the Galaxy S20 Plus probably measuring 6.7 inches.

Under the hood, there are also talks of up to 12 GB of RAM, with an impressive maximum specification of 16 GB that is rumored to be for the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra model. We also expect the S20 series to have the latest Exynos 990 / Snapdragon 865 chipset with an impressive 4500 mAh battery cell (probably in the Plus variant) for booting, as well as 25 W charging and 5 G Contains options for those customers who want to benefit from the fifth generation of mobile connectivity.

The reversing camera module is also an area for excitement. Leaks indicate a fairly shattering arrangement that appears to indicate four sensors in total. It is even more interesting that there was talk of a 108MP sensor, although we again suspect that this will be the case with the ominous S20 Ultra Premium variant.

Aside from that, leaks say the module combines a 12MP main sensor and a secondary 64MP sensor alongside a telephoto lens that can zoom between 3x and 30x. We suspect the fourth sensor is a ToF (Time of Flight) sensor that uses a 3D image of your setup shot to add depth to your subject and blur the background to reflect this bokeh To achieve an effect that is particularly ideal for portraits.

We assume that the 4-sensor module will be a controversial design element, considering that Apple has the triple camera for the iPhone 11 Pro and the Pro Max in black. The back camera module from Samsung feels significantly less subtle than the contrast module of the Pixel 4.

