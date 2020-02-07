The AWD vows to closely monitor the progress of the Giyani water project

The Department of Water and Sanitation has committed to working with Mopani City Council and Lepelle Northern Water to accelerate the completion of Giyani’s water supply plan.

DWS completes a two-day on-site visit to the Giyani Bulk Water Project

This follows a two-day verification visit by the Committee on Settlement, Water and Sanitation Portfolios in the region to assess the effectiveness of water and sanitation infrastructure and settlement development projects in Giyani and Polokwane.

During the visit this week, committee members expressed disappointment with the slow progress in completing the water system.

They found it unacceptable that, despite an enormous financial investment in the program, the villagers did not receive reliable drinking water in their households.

The committee was also not pleased that the Mopani city council did not develop the network infrastructure needed to pump water from the reservoirs to the villagers while Lepelle Northern Water was building mass infrastructure.

With this in mind, the committee recommended that the department work closely with the community and Lepelle Northern Water to accelerate the water supply to the affected communities in Giyani.

The Committee also recommended that the three parties immediately involve the communities and their traditional leaders and inform them of developments related to the program.

It was stressed that decisions and decisions should not be imposed on communities and their leaders without consulting them.

The Acting Deputy Director General for Infrastructure of the Ministry, Leonardo Manus, and the Provincial Director of the Ministry, Lucy Kobe, who accompanied the committee members during the on-site visits, assured the committee that the Ministry would intervene to strengthen the work of the municipal water supply ,

“We welcome the results and recommendations of the Portfolio Committee and would like to assure them that we will work closely with Mopani and Lepelle to end the water problems for the people of Giyani,” said Manus.

Manus and Kobe also mandated the department to work closely with the Special Investigations Unit (SIU) to support approximately R2.2 billion in replacement after allegations of corruption at LTE Consulting Engineers.

Progress in dealing with Vaal pollution

In the meantime, the committee said it was satisfied that the Vaal River System Intervention team had made reasonable progress in solving the pollution problem.

The committee chair, Machwene Semenya, said that while the scale of the problem is huge, “steady improvements in the system are visible”.

Despite the improvement, Semenya said the committee believes that the broader solution to the problem is twofold. This includes improving the legal framework for water infrastructure and managing operational and maintenance backlogs of the entire system.

“The sources of pollution are municipalities, and the department’s guidelines for these municipalities are currently not working. The approval of municipalities that do not operate wastewater treatment plants must therefore be reconsidered.

“The deterioration of the infrastructure due to a lack of maintenance and a lack of qualifications for the operation of wastewater treatment plants in municipalities remains a cause for concern.

“Justifying inadequate competencies can no longer be considered reasonable in an environment in which the health of our population is very important. A concerted effort must be made to effectively increase the pool of processing plants, ”said Semenya.