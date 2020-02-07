The audit report identifies irregularities in the appointment of CEO PIA

An audit report identified a number of irregularities, non-recoverables, and violations of regulations and stipulations, particularly when appointing the Chief Executive Officer of Pakistan International Airlines, who recommended his removal from the position.

According to Dawn, an audit report by the Director General for Commercial Audits and Evaluations on the accounts of the Pakistan International Airlines Corporation (PIACL) revealed that Air Marshal Arshad Malik holds two positions – one as an Air Marshal at PAF and the other as an Air Marshal from CEO in the PIA ,

It added that Malik would have resigned from PAF to join PIACL as CEO if he had been properly selected. Although his appointment was irregular, the report said that his appointment as CEO was “based on a clear preference, a guilty conscience, and an out-of-court process.”

“In addition, he managed his appointment through a mix of SECP rules and delegation … so that the Armed Forces officer maintains the advantages of both sides, which is a gross violation of the relevant rules and transparency,” Dawn said from the report ,

The auditors recommended “to initiate the immediate recovery of certificates and to forward the case to an independent body to investigate the matter of an irregular appointment”.

The auditors also recommended that the aviation department conduct a high-level investigation to settle accountability for guilty individuals, particularly the board of directors, who made the mistake previously highlighted by the Supreme Court in the case of Mr. Cyan, CEO of PIACL ,

The paper reports that the audit report contains 16 paragraphs that indicate irregular appointments, including that of the CEO. “The irregular procurement of services due to the development of local IFE solutions led to a dubious financial business worth 700 million rupees. Operating losses of Rs5.282m; unlawful increase in allowances and benefits for officials in the removal of PAF (71.86 million rupees); irregular training of employees with fake degrees (25.68 million rupees) and irregular pay due to double benefits for the CEO (395 million rupees) ”.

Auditor General misled: PIA spokesman

During the response to the audit report, the PIA spokesman said the airline would not comment on the matter, adding that the case would be heard by the Supreme Court. The spokesman added that the PIA respects the court’s decision.

He said that the CEO had already delegated his powers to the board of directors in the light of the Apex court’s order. However, in a press release that night, the spokesman said that some elements with legitimate interests misled the Auditor General to create audit paras.