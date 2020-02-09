The American presidency has just gained more power with the acquittal of Trump – Raw Story

President Donald Trump’s accusation has given the White House a new coat of power, worrying about the emergence of an “imperial presidency.”

His victory in the Senate process on Wednesday accelerated a decades-long shift in the US government in which Congress has steadily handed over authority to the Oval Office.

The presidency reached a low point in the 1970s, after Congress had wiped out authority after abusing Watergate by Richard Nixon.

Since then, every successive American leader has tried to further dominate the legislator.

Trump, however, has sparked fear: he shows off his power and has an Attorney General who favors a strong presidency and a republican party who does not want to restrain him.

One of his accusing lawyers claimed that Trump is free to do whatever he wants – even cheating in elections – if he believes this is in the national interest.

Trump himself says, referring to the American constitution, “I have the right to do what I want as a president.”

“It is now arguable … that Donald Trump may have become the most powerful president in American history,” said historian Jon Meacham after the Trump trial ended.

“President Trump is functionally a prince at the moment. If the king does it, it’s okay. “

In 1789, after suffering from the British king, the architects of the American government created a constitution that gave the legislator strong control over the powers of the president of the new nation.

Lawmakers prevailed, usually at the start of the 20th century, until President Franklin Roosevelt, roughly confronted with existential emergencies – the Great Depression and then the Second World War – roughly crossed Congress to take action.

Since then, “we have seen a steady increase in the independent powers of the presidency over time,” said Mark Rozell, dean of the Schar School of Policy and Government at George Mason University.

“Presidents are encouraged, I think, to grab as much power as possible and make as much difference as possible during their one or two terms.”

“This is not just a republican thing. They are the presidents of both parties, “Rozell said.

The executive power received a considerable boost with the terrorist attacks of 11 September 2001.

Republican George W. Bush went far beyond his legal authorities to command actions such as secret surveillance of Americans and kidnapping and torture of foreign hunters, claiming he had the right to do so to protect the country.

Congress did demand that he get approval to wage war against Al-Qaeda and Iraq. But they gave him broad authority, which allowed the ‘War on Terror’ to spread to Syria, Yemen and Africa under Bush and his successors.

Almost two decades later, Congress is concerned that Trump could use the same forces to wage war with Iran. But the legislators are at odds with doing something about it.

Barack Obama entered the White House in 2009 and promised not to abuse his power like Bush and to respect the equal authority of Congress.

But within a few years, confronted with congressional republicans who were determined to undermine everything that Obama wanted, he declared his “We can’t wait” initiative and began to lead.

Obama used his executive powers for environmental rules, protection for undocumented migrants, arms control and a higher minimum wage.

After criticizing Bush for abusing his forces of war, Obama personally signed dozens of secret drone attacks on terrorist targets until he even admitted that a formal assessment process was needed.

He established a number of governing bodies led by powerful “tsars” who could legislate without going through Congress, and made agreements at the highest level when Congress was in recess to prevent a controversial approval process.

When the leader of the Republican House threatened a judicial challenge in 2014, Obama joked: “So sue me.”

Trump noted Obama’s use of executive orders as “power grabbing.” But he now withdraws that authority much more brutally.

He skips the congress to appoint senior officials by designating them as “acting”; he declared a “national emergency” to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon money to build a border wall; and he cited national security to effectively ban Muslims from the country.

He has lost countless legal challenges, but has also prevailed – particularly in defying Congress subpoenas during his accusation. Experts say that success shows that the legislator loses one of its most important powers to control the executive.

If Trump’s claims of almost unlimited authority are not addressed, it will “permanently and dangerously change the balance of power” in the government, said Democrat Adam Schiff, who led the impeachment probe.

Others say that Trump only uses his powers more brutally, and that deposition drew a line for imperial presidency.

Richard Pildes, professor of law at New York University, says that whoever wins the November 2020 elections – Trump and his Republicans or Democrats – will be indicative.

“How these events are politically absorbed in the next election will significantly determine what future presidents and members of Congress will think about exercising their powers,” Pildes said.