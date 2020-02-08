The 200 year old temple returned to Hindus in Baluchistan, Pakistan

The Pakistani government has given a 200-year-old temple to the country’s Hindu minority, local media reported on Saturday. The move is part of the government’s campaign to restore and hand over 400 temples to the country’s Hindu minority.

The temple was located in the remote district of Zhob in the southwestern province of Baluchistan and was illegally occupied after the division of India in 1947. This led to mass migration to and from Pakistan and India.

The four-room temple has also been used as a government school for the past 30 years, but was vacated and relocated last year, the English daily Dawn reported.

The keys to the temple were given to the leaders of the Hindu community by Maulana Allah Dad Kakar, a local religious scholar and leader of Jamiat Ulema Islam – a mainstream religious party – at a ceremony outside the building.

Zhob Deputy Commissioner Saleem Taha apologized for the 72-year delay in handing over the temple to the Hindu community, but assured the building would be back in its original condition, Dawn said.

The move, celebrated by the Hindu community, follows a decision by the Indian Supreme Court last November to hand over the historic Babri mosque to Hindus to build a temple after a protracted legal battle.

The Indian government under Prime Minister Modi recently announced that it would build a large temple instead of the Babri Mosque.

The two different stories of these states show the true face of these two states. The government led by the BJP is striving to make India a Hindu majority state in which members of other religions, particularly Muslims, are treated as second-class citizens who are denied many fundamental rights.

On the other hand, Pakistan supports religious minorities by providing them with easy access and services so that they can enjoy their religious freedom freely. The opening of the Kartharpur corridor and the handover of this 200-year-old temple are just a few of the many events that show how tolerant and peace-loving this country is.

Pakistan’s move is part of the government’s plans to retake and restore 400 temples across the country illegally occupied by land robbers and to return them to the Hindus.

The Hindus, the largest minority in Pakistan, make up 4% of the country’s more than 200 million inhabitants.

There are several places in Pakistan worshiped by Hindus. The Katas Raj temple in the northeastern Chakwal district and the Sadhu Bela temple in the southern Sukkur district are the two most visited Hindu rites around the world.

Last November, Pakistan also opened an important border crossing point for Indian Sikhs to visit the birthplace of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of their religion.

Anadolu with additional input from GVS Newsdesk.