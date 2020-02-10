Big spender

If anyone can afford to buy a $ 644 million yacht, it’s Bill Gates. With a capital of $ 108.8 billion, he could afford to buy hundreds.

In contrast to the many, many reports that circulated on the internet in recent days, Gates does not intend to be the first owner of Aqua, a hydrogen-powered yacht concept from the Dutch yacht design company Sinot presented at the Monaco Yacht Show in 2019..

But there is a chance that he is considering a comparable ultra-green luxury ship.

Bill Who?

On Monday, Sinot replaced the landing page of its website with a message that explicitly denies any connection with Gates.

“The Aqua hydrogen concept is not linked to Mr. Gates (or his representatives) in any form or matter,” the message reads. “Sinot has no business relationship with Mr. Gates. Aqua is a concept in development and is not sold to Mr. Gates. Unfortunately, all “information” in these recent articles is incorrect. “

Crossed wires

The reports that Gates Sinot’s Aqua buys seem to stem from a story published in The Telegraph on Saturday.

“The Sunday Telegraph can reveal that (Bill Gates) supports the construction of an advanced ship by the Dutch super yacht specialist Feadship,” the newspaper wrote. “The custom build is based on blueprints for the 112-meter design that Aqua published last year at the Monaco Yacht Show by Dutch ship architects Sinot to attract environmentally-friendly billionaires.”

Gates has yet to respond to Futurism’s request to comment, so now it seems that there is a chance he will buy a hydrogen-powered super yacht – just not from Sinot.

READ MORE: Bill Gates ‘Don’t buy our hydrogen yacht’ (BBC)

More about hydrogen power: Flying car with hydrogen fuel cells has a range of 400 miles

.