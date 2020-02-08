Thai soldier shoots at atrocities and kills 12 people northeast of Bangkok

A Thai soldier armed with a machine gun shot and killed at least a dozen people in the Bangkok area.

“The shooter used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, resulting in many injuries and deaths,” a police spokesperson told AFP, with local media reporting no fewer than 12 fatalities.

Social media messages seem to show a scene of a shooting near a shopping mall in the city of Korat, also known as Nakhon Ratchasima.

According to the Daily Mail, the soldier killed his commander and then shot at least 12 people and the attack was streamed on Facebook.

It is believed that he has been held hostage in the mall.

The mail mentioned the alleged attacker Jakrapanth Thomma who, according to reports on social media, also set fire to the mall.

This is a breaking news story. More to come.

. [TagsToTranslate] News