UPDATE: A resentful soldier shot 26 people and injured 57 in Thailand’s worst shooting before being shot dead in a mall in the northeast of the country, officials say.

Officials said the soldier was angry about a financial dispute, killing two people on a military base and then shooting on a much bloody rampage while he drove to the mall where shoppers fled in fear.

It took 16 hours before the crisis ended.

Authorities said Sgt. Maj. Jakrapanth Thomma was behind the attack in Nakhon Ratchasima, a hub for the relatively poorer and rural northeastern region of Thailand. Many of the recordings took place in Terminal 21 Korat, a shopping mall with an airport theme filled with colorful Lego sculptures, a merry-go-round and huge replicas of sights from all over the world.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha gave the final story Sunday morning after a visit to the wounded in hospitals. He said that of the 57 wounded, 25 were fired.

Video taken outside the mall showed people diving for coverage as shots sounded mid-Saturday Saturday. Many were killed outside the mall, some in cars, others while walking.

Nattaya Nganiem and her family had just finished eating and drove away when she heard gunshots.

“First I saw a woman running hysterically out of the mall,” said Nattaya, recording video of the scene on her phone. “Then a motorcyclist ran in front of her net and left his motorcycle there.”

Hundreds of people were evacuated by the police from the mall in small parties while they were looking for the shooter.

“We were scared and ran to hide in toilets,” said Sumana Jeerawattanasuk, one of those rescued by the police. She said that seven or eight people were hiding in the same room as her.

“I’m so happy. I was so scared to get hurt,” she said.

Shortly before midnight, the police announced that they had secured the above-ground portion of the mall, but were still looking for the shooter. About 16 hours later, officials held a press conference outside the mall to announce that the shooter was shot dead.

Defense spokesman Kongcheep told the Thai media that the first person killed was the commanding officer of the 22nd Ammunition Battalion, in which the suspect also served. He said the shooter had fired at others at his base and grabbed weapons and ammunition before fleeing an army of Humvee.

City and district police officers, who asked not to be identified because they were not authorized to release information, said the man fired shots while he drove to the mall. Thai Rath television broadcasted mall surveillance camera footage of a man with what appeared to be an assault rifle.

The man also posted updates on his Facebook page during the rampage.

“No one can escape death,” read a message. Another asked: “Do I have to give up?” In a later post he wrote: “I have already stopped.”

A photo spread on social media that seemed to have been taken from the Facebook page shows a man with a green camouflaged military helmet while a fireball and black smoke raged behind him. Profile photo of Jakrapanth shows him in a mask and dressed in military style fatigues and armed with a gun. The background image is of a gun and bullets. The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the photography started.

Terminal 21 Korat, a shopping center with multiple levels of glass and steel, is designed to look like an airport terminal, complete with an apparent control tower and departure gates. A large passenger plane is dangling from wires next to one of the most important escalators.

Each of the seven storeys is arranged to represent a different country. A giant replica of the Eiffel Tower from Paris floats to the ceiling, while a Big Ben model in London dominates another area and a huge model of the Golden Gate Bridge in California spans an open courtyard. A two-story golden Oscar statue towers high above a food court.

Many shopping malls in Thailand, including the namesake of Terminal 21 in Bangkok, have metal detectors and security cameras at entrances manned by uniformed but unarmed guards. Checks at entry are often volatile at best.

In Bangkok, the original Terminal 21 in the bustling heart of the city was filled with shoppers as usual on Sunday mornings. There were no signs of increased security or commemoration of the tragedy that unfolded a few hours’ drive away.

Gun violence is not unheard of in Thailand. Firearms are legally available and many Thais possess weapons. Mass shootings are rare, although there are occasional firefights in the extreme south of the country, where the authorities have fought for years against a long-term separatist uprising.

