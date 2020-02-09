Thai shopping center shooting survivors followed killer via CCTV – Raw Story

In a toilet on the fourth floor of the Terminal 21 shopping center, shoppers pressed cupboard doors against the entrance to keep a Thai soldier out during a shooting, tracing his movements through fragments of CCTV passed on by friends on the outside.

Barricaded in the powder room with a few dozen others, Chanathip Somsakul, a 33-year-old music teacher, and his wife pored through social media and made frantic calls to friends and family.

Their daughter Chopin sat vigilantly on a ledge, a three-year-old bystander of an unprecedented mass murder in Thailand.

Nakhon Ratchasima, a medium-sized Thai city, like much of the northeastern Isaan region intertwined with close family ties and social media networks, began to quickly recover to its own trapped inside.

“A friend who works at the mall spoke to a man in the CCTV control room … he gave us updates about the location of the shooter,” Chanathip told AFP on Sunday.

Those details, shared via messaging apps, may have saved the lives of Chanathip, his family and the 20-30 others inside.

But in the whirl of competing information, fear seized the hidden ones in cupboards, storage rooms and toilets in the mega mold.

“Everyone was terrified and lost. There was so much information around, people didn’t know what to believe, “Chanathip added.

For hours, a murderer chased the corridors, the glass windows of the multi-storey shopping center with cobwebs with bullet holes.

The shooter – a soldier apparently angry with a dispute over the sale of a house – had already killed several people on the way to the mall, the largest in town and packed up on the first day of a long weekend.

Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma stumbled through the mall, a machine gun hung over his shoulder and wore a helmet and combat gear in sight of CCTV cameras.

At the end of his spree, at least 30 people would be dead – himself too. Many others are injured, several critical.

Fear broke through Chanathip’s hiding place when someone hit the toilet door.

“I thought it could be the shooter. A lady asked “who is it?” But there was no answer. She wanted to open the door, but we all convinced her not to. ”

Chanathip had just finished giving music lessons and – like hundreds of others – ate with his family in the mall when the fire broke out.

His family took refuge in the powder room. Some men opened the toilet doors and pushed them against the entrance.

On Saturday at 9 p.m. they received a message from the police that they could leave, what they were doing – first orderly, along with dozens of others.

But gunshots sounded when they reached a parking lot and caused a wild sprint.

Inside, dozens of others remained imprisoned, squatting in gym toilets, under restaurant tables and in storage areas – gathering information about the shooter’s whereabouts.

From the H&M warehouse, Aldrin Baliquing, a Filipino teacher in his forties, meditated to stay calm.

“I was so scared because the store where we were imprisoned was just above the location where the shooter held his hostages,” he said, referring to unconfirmed reports that the villain fighter had taken human shields.

While police began to clean up cars with bullets and rust-red blood stains that had dried up in the Thai heat, survivors tried to fathom a night of fear.

“Everything happened so quickly,” Lapasrada Khumpeepong, 13, told AFP during a Sunday vigil for the dead and wounded.

She and her mother were trapped in the bathroom on the ground floor of Terminal 21 and stood there in the corner for five hours after they tried to flee the sound of a rapid gunfire.

“Thanks to those who sacrificed themselves to keep others alive,” she scribbled on a condolence board at the wake.

“We wouldn’t be here today without you.”