Thai shooter among 27 dead in “unprecedented” mass shots – Raw Story

A Thai soldier who killed at least 26 people before being shot by commandos in a shopping mall entered the rampage because of a debt dispute, said the Prime Minister of the Kingdom on Sunday, with the first official motive for the “unprecedented” shooting. .

Snipers put an end to a 17-hour ordeal when they killed the shooter on Sunday morning after a night that fluttered between heavy gunfire exchanges and terrifying stripes in front of shop exits by shoppers trapped in the Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat.

Twenty-six people, including civilians – the youngest a 13-year-old boy – and security forces were killed by the villain warrior, said Thailand’s prime minister, Prayut Chan-O-Cha.

“It is unprecedented in Thailand and I want this to be the last time this crisis has occurred,” he said outside of a hospital where victims were treated.

At least two underwent brain surgery.

Thai security forces stormed the ground floor and freed countless bewildered, terrified customers from a bloody disaster

Prayut, a former army leader, blamed a “personal problem” about the sale of a soldier’s house, which started on Saturday afternoon at an army barrack and was passed on by the shooter via Facebook for several hours.

The attacker, a junior army officer identified as Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, used a stolen M60 machine gun and rifles from one of Thailand’s largest barracks and a military humvee to carry out the attack.

Prayut said he had overwhelmed the security of the barracks arsenal.

“This was not a carelessness. We are not leaving the armory deposit alone – we had people who guarded it. “

Most of the dead were killed in and around the mall.

Full firefights sounded when the siege began to dawn, hours after the Thai security forces stormed the ground floor and freed dozens of terrified shoppers from the disaster.

Frightened shoppers sent cascades of messages to friends and family on social media from storage areas, barricaded in toilets and hidden under tables while the shooter chased the mall.

With the machine gun slung over his shoulder and in full combat gear, Jakrapanth staggered through the emptied floors in terrifying images captured by CCTV cameras.

Evacuees told how an ordinary Saturday in the busy shopping center descended in horror as he entered, triggering an hour-long ordeal.

“It was like a dream … I am thankful that I survived,” Sottiyanee Unchalee, 48, told AFP and explained that she was hiding in the toilet of a gym in the mall while hearing the gunfire .

The Thai Royal Police placed a wanted poster on their Facebook page for Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma

The Filipino teacher Aldrin Baliquing said that he was led by the staff to a warehouse when the shooting started.

“We were there for six debilitating hours … I’m in shock,” he said.

Dozens of people made sure that police and soldiers in masks and assault rifles took control of the ground floor after a firefight and searched the fleeing crowds for the attacker.

– “Like a Zombie movie” –

“It was total panic, it was like a zombie movie,” said Chanatip Somsakul, 33, about the escape with his wife and three-year-old daughter.

“People jumped on motorbikes and ran in all directions.”

A few hours later the shooter was shot. Photos showed smiling units of elite soldiers and police coming out of the mall.

This photo of Chanathip Somsakul was taken during the sieges of people who were in the Terminal 21 shopping mall in Nakhon Ratchasima

The shooter passed on his shooting via Facebook messages that mapped the attack of an army barrack to the mall.

Despite speculation from the prime minister, Jakrapanth, the exact motive remained unclear when Korat – a calm and medium-sized city – tried to consume the scale of cruelty.

The bloodshed began Saturday afternoon when he shot three people – including at least one soldier – at the home of a senior officer and then at the nearby barracks, before driving a military vehicle to the city center.

There the shooter used the stolen weapons to unleash the massacre in the city center.

During the day he posted images of himself and wrote various messages on his Facebook page.

In a Facebook video – since removed – the attacker filmed with an army helmet filmed from an open jeep and said, “I’m tired … I can’t pull my finger anymore” while he made a trigger symbol with his hand.

There were also photos of a man in a ski mask holding a gun.

Thailand’s Digital Economy Minister Buddhipongse Punnakanta said he contacted regional executives at the social media giant to report the activity.

“I think this may be the first time this happened in Thailand and it caused a lot of problems,” he told AFP.

A Facebook spokesperson said the shooter’s accounts had been removed and that it will “work around the clock to remove any violating content related to this attack as soon as we become aware of it.”

Thailand has one of the highest percentages of gun ownership in the world, and several shootings in courthouses renewed concerns about gun violence last year.