The Thai soldier who killed at least 29 people in a shooting at a mall was able to post photos and videos on Facebook for almost five hours.

The Thai soldier Jakrapanth Thomma started his disaster on Saturday at 3.30 pm when he killed his commander, Anantharot Krasae, and the mother-in-law of Colonel Anantharot.

The murderer, whose murderer was apparently caused by a debt dispute, was eventually killed by snipers.

He then arrived at 6 pm in Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, about 250 km northeast of Bangkok, and started shooting people in and around the mall indiscriminately.

During the attack, he posted “Death is inevitable for everyone” on his Facebook page and later asked, “Should I give up?”

Camera icon People run together while being rescued by Thai commandos from Terminal 21 shopping center. Credit: AFP

He had previously posted an image of a gun and three bullets, along with the words “it’s time to get excited.”

A photo spread on social media that seemed to have been taken from the Facebook page shows a man with a green camouflaged military helmet while a fireball and black smoke raged behind him. Profile photo of Jakrapanth shows him in a mask and dressed in military style fatigues and armed with a gun. The background image is of a gun and bullets.

But Facebook, which received much criticism after Christchurch shooter Brenton Tarrant used it to stream the massacre of 51 people live in two New Zealand mosques, had promised to review the way it responded to such incidents.

But allegedly, the social media giant did not remove the profile of the Thai shooter until after the Thai authorities had warned them of posts midway through the 17-hour crisis.

Camera icon This screenshot was taken on February 8, 2020 from the Facebook page of Jakrapanth Thomma. Credit: AFP, via AFP,

A Facebook spokeswoman did not confirm how long the live stream video was active on his site, but said the video from Jakrapanth does not represent violence.

“We have removed the presence of the shooter at our services and have found no evidence that he has broadcast this violence on FBLive,” said the spokeswoman.

“We work around the clock to remove violent content related to this attack.”

The shooter, who was eventually shot on Sunday, posted messages on his Facebook page during the attack, including a short video of himself on Facebook’s FBLive live streaming platform.

The video shows that he is wearing his army helmet and holding a gun, in which he describes how he was tired and could barely move his fingers.

SURVIVORS PULLED KILLER VIA CCTV

In a toilet on the fourth floor of the Terminal 21 shopping center, shoppers pressed cupboard doors against the entrance to keep a Thai soldier out during a shooting, tracing his movements through fragments of CCTV passed on by friends on the outside.

Barricaded in the powder room with a few dozen others, Chanathip Somsakul, a 33-year-old music teacher, and his wife pored through social media and made frantic calls to friends and family.

Their daughter Chopin sat vigilantly on a ledge, a three-year-old bystander of an unprecedented mass murder in Thailand.

Nakhon Ratchasima, a medium-sized Thai city, like much of the northeastern Isaan region intertwined with close family ties and social media networks, began to quickly recover to its own trapped inside.

Camera icon A bullet hole in a window of a vehicle is shown near the Terminal 21 shopping center. Credit: AFP

“A friend who works at the mall spoke to a man in the CCTV control room … he gave us updates about the location of the shooter,” Chanathip said.

Those details, shared via messaging apps, may have saved the lives of Chanathip, his family and the 20-30 others inside.

But in the whirl of competing information, fear seized the hidden ones in cupboards, storage rooms and toilets in the mega mold.

“Everyone was terrified and lost. There was so much information around, people didn’t know what to believe, “Chanathip said.

Camera icon Friends of Atiwat Promsuk, who died in a massive shooting in the Terminal 21 shopping center. Credit: AFP

The killer pursued the corridors for hours.

He had already murdered a number of people on the way to the mall, the largest in town and packed up on the first day of a long weekend.

The shooter sniffed through the mall, a machine gun hung over his shoulder and wore a helmet and combat gear in sight of CCTV cameras.

Fear broke through Chanathip’s hiding place when someone hit the toilet door.

Camera icon Shopping center Terminal 21. Credit: AFP

“I thought it could be the shooter. A lady asked “who is it?” But there was no answer. She wanted to open the door, but we all convinced her not to. “Chanathip had just finished giving music lessons and – like hundreds of others – ate in the mall with his family when the fire broke out.

His family took refuge in the powder room. Some men opened the toilet doors and pushed them against the entrance.

On Saturday at 9 p.m. they received a message from the police that they could leave, what they were doing – first orderly, along with dozens of others.

But gunshots sounded when they reached a parking lot and caused a wild sprint. Inside, dozens of others remained imprisoned, squatting in gym toilets, under restaurant tables and in storage areas – gathering information about the shooter’s whereabouts.

From the H&M warehouse, Aldrin Baliquing, a Filipino teacher in his forties, meditated to stay calm.

Camera IconSoldiers walk on the street near the Terminal 21 shopping center. Credit: AFP

“I was so scared because the store where we were imprisoned was just above the location where the shooter held his hostages,” he said, referring to unconfirmed reports that the villain fighter had taken human shields.

While police began to clean up cars with bullets and rust-red blood stains that had dried up in the Thai heat, survivors tried to fathom a night of fear.

“Everything happened so quickly,” Lapasrada Khumpeepong, 13, told AFP during a Sunday vigil for the dead and wounded.

She and her mother were trapped in the bathroom on the ground floor of Terminal 21 and stood there in the corner for five hours after they tried to flee the sound of a rapid gunfire.

“Thanks to those who sacrificed themselves to keep others alive,” she scribbled on a condolence board at the wake.

“We wouldn’t be here today without you.”

THAI GUNMAN KILLED AFTER SHOOTING SPEECH ON FINANCIAL DISPUTE

Meanwhile, officials confirmed that the shooter went into town due to a debt dispute.

Thailand’s Prime Minister, Prayut Chan-O-Cha, said the youngest was shot by Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma, a junior army officer, a 13-year-old boy.

Others killed by Thomma were civilians and security forces in Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima, also known as Korat, where the attack took place.

Camera icon Thailand’s Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha (dark coat) visits one of the survivors of the shooting at Terminal 21 shopping mall in Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. Credit: AFP, Lillian Suwanrumpha / AFP

“It’s unprecedented in Thailand, and I want this to be the last time this crisis has occurred,” Prayut said.

The former army leader added a “personal problem” to the sale of a house. This led to the raid of the soldier, which started on Saturday afternoon at a barracks and was passed on by the shooter via Facebook messages for a few hours.

Another asked: “Do I have to give up?”

In a later post he wrote: “I have already stopped.”

“This was not a carelessness. We are not leaving the armory deposit – we had people who guarded it, “Prayut said.

Most of the dead were killed in and around the mall.

EVACUATES HORROR

Evacuees told how an ordinary Saturday in the mall descended in horror as the shooter entered and set in motion a test of hours.

“It was like a dream … I am thankful that I survived,” Sottiyanee Unchalee, 48, told AFP and explained that she was hiding in the toilet of a gym in the mall while hearing the gunfire .

The Filipino teacher Aldrin Baliquing said that he was led by the staff to a warehouse when the shooting started.

“We were there for six debilitating hours … I’m in shock,” he said.

“It was total panic, it was like a zombie movie,” said Chanatip Somsakul, 33, about the escape with his wife and three-year-old daughter.

“People jumped on motorbikes and ran in all directions.”

DURING THE ATTACK

Dozens of terrified shoppers ran from the Terminal 21 shopping center in Nakhon Ratchasima after the armed police said they were in control of the ground floor of the complex.

“We don’t know why he did this. It looks like he’s gone crazy,” said Defense Ministry spokesman Kongcheep Tantrawanit during the attack.

A police spokesperson added: “The shooter used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, resulting in many injuries and deaths.”

There were fears that the shooter tried to hide in the panicky crowd.

Images on social media showed people sprinting over the parking garages and walkways of the mall as soon as they were freed.

Crime Suppression Division police urged fleeing shoppers to “raise their hands” and identify themselves on the ground floor “and authorities will evacuate you”.

Previously, Jakrapanth forwarded his shooting through Facebook messages that mapped the attack from army barracks in the city to the mall, where an unknown number of shoppers were trapped.

A volunteer rescue worker told of a bloody scene of horror after his team carried four corpses to the hospital.

“I have never seen anything like this,” Peerapong Chatadee told AFP.

“I just feel so sad. He is a soldier. He should not have shot at unarmed people. ”

The Thai health minister told reporters on Sunday morning that about 10 people were in a ‘critical condition’ in the hospital.

HOW IT ALL STARTED

The bloodshed began Saturday afternoon when Jakrapanth shot three people – including at least one soldier – at the home of a senior officer and then at nearby army barracks.

“He stole an army vehicle and drove to the city center,” said police lieutenant colonel Mongkol Kuptasiri.

Camera icon The Terminal 21 mass shooter captured on security camera. Credit: delivered

There the shooter used weapons from the military arsenal to bring massacre to a city center while entering the Terminal 21 shopping center.

The Thai Rath television, which broadcasts images from security cameras and looked like a man with an assault rifle, said the incident started at about 3:30 PM.

Video taken outside the mall showed people diving for coverage when shots sounded.

The shooter shot a boiling gas cylinder in the food court of the mall, causing it to explode and catch fire.

He “used a machine gun and shot innocent victims, resulting in many injuries and deaths,” said police spokesman Krissana Pattanacharoen.

Jakrapanth’s motive remains unclear.

“SHOULD I GIVE?”

But during the day he posted images of himself and wrote several messages on his Facebook page while the attack took place, including “should I surrender?” And “nobody can escape death”.

In a Facebook video – since removed – the attacker filmed with an army helmet filmed from an open jeep and said, “I’m tired … I can’t pull my finger anymore” and made a trigger symbol with his hand.

In a later post he wrote: “I have already stopped.”

Camera icon Jakrapanth Thomma, a Thai soldier, killed at least 17 people with more than 12 wounded in a shooting in the northeastern town of Nakhon Ratchasima. Credit: AFP, Social Media / AFP

In a photo that was distributed on social media and that appeared to be from his Facebook page, the suspect can be seen with a green camouflaged military helmet while behind him a fireball and black smoke rages.

The Facebook page was made inaccessible after the photography started.

Camera IconScreenshot from the Facebook page of Jakrapanth Thomma, a Thai soldier who killed at least 17 people with more than twelve wounded in a shooting at a shopping mall. Credit: AFP

A Facebook spokesperson said: “We have removed the shooter accounts from our services and will work around the clock to remove all violations of the content of this attack as soon as we become aware of this.”

The attack is reminiscent of the Brenton Tarrant attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, which he streamed live on Facebook.

SHOOTING INNOVATIONS ABOUT GUNGEWELD

The city – better known as Korat – is home to one of Thailand’s largest barracks in a country where the army has become entangled in politics and society.

Thailand has one of the highest percentages of gun ownership in the world, but massive shootings by soldiers aimed at civilians are rare.

Several recordings in courthouses at the end of last year also renewed concerns about armed violence in the Southeast Asian country.

In a high-profile case, a two-year-old boy was murdered among three people in Thailand when a masked gunman robbed a jewelry store last month.

At the end of last year, two lawyers were shot by a clerk at a court in the east of the country during a hearing on a land conflict.

