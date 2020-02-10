Texas Teen killed by furious bully two days after defending the younger boy against him

Arlington High School students were shocked to discover that a classmate had been shot and murdered by another teenager last week.

A few days prior to his murder, sophomore student Samuel Reynolds, Texas, broke out a bully incident involving another teenager and a younger boy.



The suspect was furious with the intervention and took revenge after Reynolds.

According to Arlington Police Lieutenant, Christopher Cook, the deadly shooting took place on Thursday around 4:30 PM when Reynolds came home to his apartment complex.

Lt. Cook said:

“After he ended the fight, he started to get into trouble with the suspect.”

The suspect – whose name had not been released and he thought he was between 13 and 15 years old – followed Reynolds and shot him. The murder was captured on surveillance cameras.

The suspect – who also lives in the same complex as Reynolds – denied being involved in the shooting, but the security footage showed that his identity was related to the murder.

Lt. Cook said to reporters on Friday:

“He [suspect] takes a gun from the back part of his pants that he was wearing, points it at the victim and fires a round.” “We have found one used shell housing. It is a .40 caliber semi-automatic gun.”

NBC 5 said Reynolds’ mother did not want to be interviewed on camera, but said she had warned her son to stay away from the suspect after the bullying incident.



She described Reynolds as someone who was “compassionate” and “caring.”

Counselors were available to the students of Arlington High on Friday when they tried to deal with the tragic loss.

Sophomore Malyque Flood, who did not know Reynolds well, was shocked and offered sympathy to his family.

“It makes no sense at all. I am really sorry and angry about what happened and I am open to any situation or conversation they need. No mother, no parent should stand that.”

Reynolds’ friend and fellow student, Russell Laniyan, said:

“I think this only encourages us to go out and be like Sam and follow the example that Sam has given us.”

From Friday Lt. Cook that the weapon has not been recovered and that the police are searching the area.

It remains unclear where the suspect obtained the firearm.

Lt. Cook expressed frustration at the fact that children are getting involved in gun violence.

“That’s something we want answers for. We’re tired of children in our community coming into contact with firearms and possessing and using them in these ways.” “If an adult has supplied this firearm, you can be sure that we are going to pursue them vigorously because firearms and children – they just don’t mix.”

The young suspect was not a student at Arlington High School but went to another school in the same district.

He was transported to a juvenile prison center and is charged with murder.

The juvenile court decides whether the suspect will be tried as an adult or child.

