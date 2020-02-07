Tesla remotely removes functions of the autopilot from used cars

Buying used

A man bought a used Tesla Model S from an external dealer last year, but in the end he did not quite get what he had paid for.

The dealer had bought the vehicle directly through Tesla via an auction in November. Three days later, the electric car company “audited” the vehicle – and then removed both the improved autopilot and full self-propelled capacities from the vehicle, options worth around $ 8,000 in total, Jalopnik reports.

Business line

The owner reached out to the company and received an eyebrow-raising reply.

“Your vehicle is one of the vehicles that is incorrectly configured for Autopilot,” read a company statement quoted by Jalopnik. “We looked back at your purchase history and unfortunately self-driving was not a feature for which you had paid.”

Enhanced

Tesla’s improved Autopilot function adds a number of self-driving functions, including Summon, a function that allows drivers to “call” their cars in parking lots. Full Self-Driving (FSD) capacity is an additional $ 6,000 option, which promises to eventually add advanced autonomous functionality, including autonomous city traffic.

It is a disturbing vision of the experience of buying a used car when new features can be added – or removed – via remote software updates.

Jalopnik has not yet received a response from Tesla during the press.

READ MORE: Tesla remotely removes Autopilot functions from customer used Tesla without any notice (Jalopnik)

