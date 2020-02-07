Temtem PC guide: How to breed temtem, hatching eggs, fertility and more

Source: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central

Temtem offers much more challenging battles than recent Pokémon RPGs. As such, having powerful Temtem in your party makes a significant difference. Every Temtem found in the wild has different basic statistics. So to get a strong team, you can spend time looking for strong Temtem, or you can run to the breeding center and see if you can find a more powerful creature.

Here is all the information you need to know about breeding Temtem.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MN_NAW7wXIA (/ embed)

Breeding guide: how to breed Temtem

How do you get to the breeding center?

Source: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central

There is currently only one breeding center in Temtem and this is located in the Superior Omninesia. You can only reach this treetop location after you defeat Sophia, the Arissola Dojo leader, and then bring the Narwhal airship to the Myrisles.

Once you have arrived in Superior Omninesia, simply turn your way through the path on the left until you see some yellow grass. Then go straight until you come across the breeding center.

UFC 247: Stream Jones vs. Reyes live on ESPN + 8 February

Breeding Requirements

Source: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central

Unlike Pokémon, you don’t have to breed the same Temtem species to produce an egg. Some Temtem are compatible with each other, others are not. There are some conditions that must be met:

First, the Temtem must be different genders. Secondly, the Temtem must share at least one type. For example, Babawa is a Nature and Water type Temtem, meaning that it can breed with any other Temtem that is a Nature or Water type Temtem. And last but not least, both Temtem must be fertile. You see, Temtem has a fertility rate that decreases every time they have offspring. They must therefore be fertile for breeding.

If you have a particularly powerful Temtem that you want to breed, you can give it a Fertility Extension and increase the fertility rate by 1, but it will cost you. Moreover, they only become available later in the game.

How to check the fertility of a Temtem

Source: Crema

To prevent you from turning Temtem into breeding machines, Crema has made it so that Temtem can only breed a maximum of eight times, and that is only if their fertility rate is full, to begin with. Every time a Temtem produces offspring, their fertility value drops by 1.

This way you can check the fertility of your Temtem.

If you use a key on the keyboard Esc or if you use an Xbox controller, press LT trigger to open the main menu. select rot from the first drop-down list. Source: Press Esc and Rebecca Spear / Windows Central Your current party appears on the screen. Select the Temtem you want to check. The statistics of the Temtem appear. Look at the Teal leaf in the top right corner of the screen. Depending on how full the leaf is, you can brood Temtem a total of eight times or less. This Raiber can breed eight times because all seven leaves and the stem are full. Source: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central

You want to be aware of the fertility of your Temtem so that you can be strategic to help eggs get the best statistics. Make sure you check the fertility value of your Temtem before you deliver it to the breeding center.

How eggs hatch

Source: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central

It costs 50 Pansuns to deliver a few Temtem to the breeding center. Talk to the bald man behind the left counter to start the process. He will tell you if the Temtem you have chosen will likely produce an egg and will also predict what the baby will look like, along with what his statistics will be. You can stop breeding if you do not like the predicted result, but if you are satisfied with the prediction, select the Breeds button.

When two compatible Temtem are placed together in the breeding center, an egg should appear in real time within approximately 25 minutes. However, if you breed two Temtem from the same evolutionary line, for example a Saku and a Kaku, it only takes 15 minutes for an egg to appear. You can run away and play your game, or sit on one of the available couches.

The breeding center only houses one egg at a time, so you have to grab the first if you want the couple to make another. To make the egg hatch, place it in your group of six using the included computer (on the left side of the center) and keep playing the game. Note that the egg does not hatch unless it is in your party. Depending on how rare the Temtem is in the egg, it hatches within 45 minutes or less.

What statistics do Temtem inherit from their parents?

Source: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central

When two Temtem breed, their children will inherit specific skills and statistics from them. These are the things baby Temtem gets from his parents.

Unfortunately, if your parent Temtem has bred a lot, their offspring will not be able to breed that much. In short, it will inherit the same fertility rate if which of his parents has the lowest rate. For example, if one of the parents is three and the other six, the baby receives a fertility rate of 3.

A shaded Temtem will be able to learn moves from his parents that it would only have learned much later on. This helps you get powerful Temtem to a lower level.

Each of Temtem’s baby stats has a 40% chance of being the same as the parent with the highest Single Value (SVs) rates, a 40% chance of being an average between the two parents’ SVs, and a 20% chance of being to be the same as the parent with the lower SVs.

Properties are passive skills that are activated during a fight when certain conditions are met. For example, Smazee’s property makes it, so the attack increases when Smazee is struck by a status condition. The property of each Temtem is chosen randomly. However, if you have the right items, you can ensure that your Temtem inherits a trait from one of its parents.

Finally, there are rare colored Temtem known as Luma Temtem that appear in this game. You have a chance of 1/6000 to find one in the wild or have one released at the regular Temtem. However, if you breed a Luma Temtem with a regular Temtem, the odds run up to 1/600. In addition, if you breed two Luma Temtem together, the chance that their offspring are Luma is 1/60.

Useful breeding items

Source: Rebecca Spear / Windows Central

On the right side of the breeding center you will find a man behind a counter. Talk to him to buy special items that can affect the statistics of your Temtem’s offspring. These are the breeding items that you can find in the game:

Breeding product

Description

Cost

Aggressive DNA strand

Single-use product that causes the egg to inherit the parent’s ATK

1000 pansuns

Powerful DNA strand

Single-use item that ensures that the egg inherits the parent’s ATK and SPATK

5000 Pansuns

Hardening DNA strand

Single use item that ensures that the egg inherits the DEF from the parent

1000 pansuns

Immunity DNA strand

Single-use item that causes the egg to inherit the parent’s DEF and SPDEF

5000 Pansuns

Vitality DNA strand

Single-use item that causes the egg to inherit the parent’s HP

1000 pansuns

DNA strand strength

Single-use product that causes the egg to inherit the parent’s HP and STA

5000 Pansuns

Gifted DNA strand

Single-use item that ensures that the egg inherits the parent’s SPATK

1000 pansuns

Dominant DNA strand

Single-use item that causes the egg to inherit the parent’s SPDEF

1000 pansuns

Agile DNA strand

Single use product that ensures that the egg inherits the SPEED of the parent

1000 pansuns

Endurance DNA Strand

Single use product that ensures that the egg inherits the STA of the parent

1000 pansuns

Engineered DNA Strand

Single-use item that ensures that the egg inherits the property space of the parent

10000 pansons

Breeding time!

That is all you need to know about breeding Temtem. The game is still in early access, so it is possible that some of these things may change over time. We will certainly update everything if we are aware of any changes. Good luck catching powerful Temtem and breeding the ultimate fighters.