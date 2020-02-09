Team Ninja Announces Milestone for “Nioh” and May Return to the “Ninja Gaiden” Series?

With Nioh 2ndTeam Ninja announced that the original game has reached a milestone of 3 million copies sold.

Nioh was released for PlayStation 4 worldwide for the first time in February 2017, followed by a Steam release in November 2017. With 2.5 million copies sold last February and 2 million copies in May 2018, Nioh saw a steady increase in sales.

And when he recently spoke about Team Ninja in an interview with IGN, director Fumihiko Yasuda announced that the developer is considering the possibility of returning to a long-standing franchise in the form of a new one Ninja Gaiden Game! Part of the effort to return to Ryu Hayabusa and his company is the recent revival of the Ninjas titles.

“We are aware that some fans wanted Ninja Gaiden more than Nioh 2,” admits Yasuda. “Now we see a lot of ninja games like (Sekiro: Shadows die twice) and we see a lot of good inspiration in these games, so we hope to deliver some good news someday. “

It is a coincidence that a large part of the Nioh 2 team also worked on the Ninja Gaiden series, according to Yasuda. He went on to say that the “core members of the team that worked on Ninja Gaiden wanted to make a new game.”

Nioh 2 will be released on March 13 for PlayStation 4.