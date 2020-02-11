Taysom Hill has an interesting demand for saints

That requirement? He wants to be the franchise quarterback for the organization.

Hill, 29, is a limited free agent this season.

According to Associated Press NFL insider Rob Maaddi, the double threat star in New Orleans expressed the desire to be a franchise quarterback and would welcome a role in another team if the saints could not let that happen.

“I definitely consider myself a QB franchise,” he said.

“If New Orleans doesn’t see me like that, I have to leave.”

For what is worth it, Hill also said that he liked playing last quarter with quarterback Drew Brees. And the feeling seems to be mutual, because Brees has openly offered some sort of play time shared thing with Hill if that is what the younger quarterback and team want.

If Brees did not respect Hill, he would certainly not have made the offer.

What is interesting about this is that Hill is spoken of as if he were a kind of young, talented rookie. The reality is that he is literally only a year younger than Carolina Panther’s quarterback Cam Newton – and everyone talks about Newton as if his NFL career is almost finished.

Obviously, injuries and kilometers don’t compare apples to apples, but it’s still fascinating to talk about Hill as someone who can build a whole franchise around if he a.) A little old and b.) Unproven in a extended role.

Will Hill eventually be the starter for the saints who come next season? Time will tell. But if the organization chooses to invest it in him, it will be intriguing to see how the experiment goes for all involved.

