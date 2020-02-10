Tata Motors is launching an electric truck for the first time to expand its EV focus

Tata Motors presented Ultra T.7 Electric at Auto Expo 2020

The vehicle is India’s first commercial electric truck

The Ultra T.7 Electric can be fully charged in two hours using a DC fast charger

As part of Tata Motors’ theme for Auto Expo 2020, which is building a sustainable future through ambitious, innovative mobility solutions in India, the company presented Ultra T.7 Electric, India’s first medium-sized commercial electric truck.

The Ultra T.7 Electric is the latest offering from Tata Motors in the ILCV segment under the Ultra Platform range. “It was developed for Indian roads and is redefining the transportation industry using improved technologies, ideally combining both technology and economy,” the company said.

With a DC fast charger, the Ultra T.7 Electric can be fully charged in about two hours. It was developed to meet the specific requirements of the evolving Hub & Spoke model of goods distribution.

The truck would offer faster turnaround times, higher payload capacity, easier maneuverability thanks to a narrow aerodynamic cabin and a tight turning radius (6.95 m). “Our EV portfolio is in line with the Indian vision to promote clean and environmentally friendly vehicles,” said the company.

In addition, the Tata Group is evaluating other innovative solutions for passenger and freight transport and plans to manufacture electric cars and batteries, set up charging stations and build a battery recycling system to consolidate an electric vehicle ecosystem.

Tata Motors, Tata Chemicals, Tata Power and Tata Croma are reportedly pooling resources and expertise to build an electric vehicle ecosystem. The plans were announced recently when Tata Motors launched the Nexon EV.

Tata Power plans to build 650 charging stations in more than 20 major cities in India next year. The company has set up 100 charging stations so far. All stations support quick charging and are connected to a mobile application developed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) for payments and checking availability.

Aside from the Tata Group, many car manufacturers have recently improved their EV game. South Korean car manufacturer Hyundai is working to bring a new mass-market electric vehicle to the Indian market within 2-3 years. Hyundai had previously announced that it would invest $ 17 billion in new technologies over the next six years to accelerate the switch to electric and autonomous vehicles.

The German luxury car manufacturer Audi has announced that it will bring its premium electric SUV e-Tron to India later this year. Audi India is currently focusing on training workers and ensuring readiness for components and spare parts for electric vehicles.

Numerous new electric vehicles were also presented at Auto Expo 2020. MG Motor presented its brand new electric sports utility vehicle called Marvel X, Mahindra presented its first compact electric SUV called eKUV100 and Maruti Suzuki announced its plans for future electric mobility at the show.

The event also features over 18 start-ups, including Okinawa Autotech, Devit Motors, eVERVE Motors and ONB Technologies, as well as Evolet India.

author

Shanthi has 13 years of experience in journalism, both in print and digital media. She specializes in writing long format game stories. Her strengths are trends, interviews and stories of human interest. You can write to them (email protected)