Task Force opposes the growing GR City Commission

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Grand Rapids City Commission should not extend to eight members, a task force has recommended.

The Commision appointed as task group in response to two citizen-led groups who want to expand the body to diversify the candidate field. The Grand Rapids Democracy initiative proposed modification of the current system, in which each of the three departments is represented by two commissioners, in eight departments, each with their own commissioner.

But in a draft report to city commissioners, the Task Force for elected representation said the committee should continue to consist of six members:

“The city of Grand Rapids should reject the proposal for eight departments with one member. Nevertheless, we believe and must improve the current municipal electoral structure in the city and make it more inclusive and representative. Determining the precise formula for changing the system is not the responsibility of our Task Force, “wrote members.

The group summed up both the pros and cons of the expansion idea.

On the other hand:

Reducing the neighborhood in this way would increase the risk of election decline by special interest groups.

Studies show that multi-member districts lead to greater racial / socio-economic and point of view diversity of representatives.

Alternative reforms could make better use of the benefits of smaller departments and more connected representatives.

Multi-member districts tend to encourage cooperation between representatives on issues that affect specific neighborhoods, as well as city-wide issues.

There are financial costs associated with adding new members to the City Commission.

On the positive side:

Increasing the size of the city commission will increase the bond between citizens and their representatives, as the departments are smaller and the number of people represented by each commissioner is reduced.

A larger city commission would probably generate more consultation and accountability on neighborhood issues.

Grand Rapids is a growing city and its elected representatives must reflect that growth without watering down the representation of the voice of its citizens.

Can increase the democratic nature of the city commission by lowering the barriers to entry for ethnic minorities and women, as more seats are open to competition.

The Task Force has also dealt with three other proposals.

It recommends changing the elections of the city committee from odd to even years, when important state and national offices are decided, suggesting that the move would make a larger and more diverse turnout possible.

It also suggested abolishing the current rule that eliminates the need for an election result in November if a city committee or mayor candidate wins more than 50% of the vote in the first September. The Task Force said that voters turnout is normally higher during the general election and that new information could come to light in the time between the primary and general elections that could change public opinion about a candidate.

Finally, the Task Force recommended that some future vacancies in the committee be filled by special elections. The city committee is currently appointing members to fill vacancies. According to the Task Force’s suggestions, a special election would be required if the vacancy took place more than one year before the next general election. The committee would still appoint someone to fill a vacancy that occurs less than a year before the next election.

The recommendations go before the city commission on Tuesday.

