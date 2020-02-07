Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker fires on climate change

Tame Impala frontman Kevin Parker says his own brush of fire two years ago is not the motivation behind Fremantle rockers who are donating $ 300,000 from their national tour to bushfire aid and reduction charities.

“I wanted to be part of the solution and the whole conversation about climate change for a long time,” Parker said.

“I believe in science and I believe so strongly in the scientific community,” added the 34-year-old. “If they say the world is warming up, we have to listen …”

In November 2018, California fires forced Parker to flee the rented Malibu Hills home.

While losing $ 40,000 in music equipment, he managed to save his beloved vintage Hofner bass guitar and laptop with new songs for the fourth full-length, The Slow Rush, on Friday.

Tame Impala starts their biggest headline tour through Australia in April, including their debut at the RAC Arena in Perth.

“I’ve always wanted to play there,” Parker said.

In a remarkably candid interview in Play today, the star nominated by Grammy opens his father to losing cancer at the start of his band’s career, married his beloved in high school last year and was a “loser.”

