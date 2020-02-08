Tactical preview of the Nedbank Cup: Sundowns versus SuperSport United

The Tshwane derby on Saturday between Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United in the Nedbank Cup of the last 32 was decided in the engine room.

STOPPING SUNDOWNS ‘KEKANA & JALI

SuperSport United will likely focus on stopping creative supplies to Sundowns by aggressively closing their supply line – Hlompho Kekana and Andile Jali. In the last league game between these teams in January, Kaitano Tembo Sipho Mbule and Dean Furman pushed forward for the deeper Downs duo.

As a result, the provisional defensive midfielder Siyabonga Nhlapo was exposed against Themba Zwane, Gaston Sirino and Sibusiso Vilakazi. They operated in the room next to the single player, but in areas too flat for the SuperSport central defenders to follow.

For this game, Furman is likely to return to the defensive midfield role, and Teboho Mokoena, who was banned from this league game three weeks ago, is back to provide more quality and energy when closed. Tembo could be tempted to skip Mbule after a slight loss of shape and use energetic 22-year-old Ugandan Moses Waiswa as the third midfielder.

TO GABUZA OR NOT TO GABUZA

Another important point for SuperSport is whether to start target Thamsanqa Gabuza or to use it as a replacement for the impact. If he starts, it could mean that Bradley Grobler has to repeat his tight left-wing role from the first few weeks of the season, and that means a less balanced team.

The most likely is a bank roll for the striker, who will give fresh impetus in the last 30 minutes of the game. Kudakwashe Mahachi and Ghampani Lunga are expected to play widely as Evans Rusike against Tebogo Langerman have no defensive opponents in the recent clashes between these teams.

MABOE SELECTED FOR PRESSING?

At sunset it could be Gaston Sirino next to one of Sibusiso Vilakazi, Lebohang Maboe or Mauricio Affonso. All three players offer very different skills, but perhaps this game is best suited for the energetic pressing of Maboe. He struggled for his success this season, but looked sharper last time he beat Wydad Casablanca and could be set for a strong end this season.

THREE IN TWO AT CB

Pitso Mosimane will play a major role in central defense in this game if Mosa Lebusa is able to do so. In addition to Motjeka Madisha, the former Ajax captain has excelled this season. The duo brings speed, counter-defensiveness, and defensive comfort across the board, but Ricardo Nascimento has now returned from a long-term groin injury to provide calmness, experience, and ball-game ability. This will not be an easy choice for the coach either in this game or in the final stages of the cup competitions.

Estimated line-up:

Sunset:

(A narrow 4-4-2 shape with wide midfielders, central defenders who keep the width and two midfielders who hold)

Mweene – Ngcongca, Madisha, Nascimento, Langerman – Morena, Jali, Kekana, Zwane – Sirino, Maboe.

Supersport:

(A 4-3-3 structure with a holding midfielder, two box-to-box number aft and two real wingers)

Williams – Nhlapo, Fleurs, Daniels, Bhasera – Waiswa, Furman, Mokoena – Lunga, Grobler, Mahachi.