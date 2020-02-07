T-Hub partners with inQ Innovation to help Indian startups get started in Australia

T-Hub has signed a letter of intent with the Australian company inQ Innovation

Startups wishing to scale their business in Austria must register on the T-Hub platform

T-Hub will offer Australian startups similar opportunities

To help Indian startups gain access to the Australian market, the T-Hub, supported by the Government of Telangana, has partnered with the Australian company inQ Innovation, which also operates in India.

As part of this partnership, Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Irfan Malik, CEO and Director of inQ Innovation.

Startups that want to scale their business in Austria have to register on the T-Hub platform, which will open shortly. In the applications, these startups must specify industry segments and problems. Once selected, these startups will have access to office space in inQ Innovation’s Sydney Startup Hub.

The cooperation will also help Indian start-ups to gain business opportunities and market knowledge about the Australian market. You also get mentoring opportunities from industry and subject matter experts. In addition, selected startups also have the opportunity to get in touch with Australian investors.

On the other hand, T-Hub will offer Australian startups looking to expand their presence in India similar opportunities. Narayan explained how the partnership will help India, adding that international startups will also have a platform to enter Indian markets, which will bring more technological progress to the country.

In the past, T-Hub has partnered with companies around the world to strengthen the Indian start-up ecosystem. In September 2019, T-Hub signed a tripartite MoU with two New Jersey companies to promote technology and investment exchanges between India and the United States. The three companies work together on innovation, funding and entrepreneurship in start-ups.

In October 2019, T-hub, in cooperation with FalconX Inc, launched the startup booster program Trestle. The program offers start-ups in the growth phase the opportunity to assess product customization and readiness for new markets around the world.

In cooperation with the Ministry of Science and Technology (DST) and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), T-Hub launched the Fintech Accelerator program for startups in the field of digital payments in November last year. The selected startups are given the opportunity to present their innovations and to be supported by NPCI and T-Hub.

author

Aman recently holds a degree in English journalism. He is currently writing about startup ecosystem and technology. You can write to him (email protected)