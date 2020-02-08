Suzuki joint venture to recycle electric vehicle batteries in India

Suzuki-led JV Automotive Electronics Power intends to set up this facility

The plant will help the company to recycle and recover metals from batteries

Suzuki, Toshiba and Denso are expected to invest between INR 30,000 and 50,000 in this joint venture

Automotive Electronics Power, a joint venture (JV) between the three major Japanese companies Suzuki, Toshiba and Denso, is now planning to build a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in India.

The facility will help the company recycle and recover metals such as lithium, cobalt, nickel and manganese used in lithium-ion batteries.

According to Hisashi Takeuchi, Suzuki’s deputy general manager for global automotive marketing, the company follows 3R’s approach – reuse, reconstruction, and recycling – to ensure the safety and disposal of lithium-ion batteries. “We plan to set up a lithium-ion battery recycling center in the future. We are also looking to expand production capacity and localize lithium-ion battery parts in India, ”Takeuchi was quoted as saying.

As part of the Global Electrification Mobility Summit at Auto Expo 2020, Takeuchi added that parts such as motors and inverters for electric vehicles are also manufactured in India.

This development is due to the fact that Automotive Electronics Power signed a MoU with the Gujarat government in October 2019. In this MoU, Automotive Electronics Power has planned an INR 4930 Cr project to build a lithium-ion battery production plant in Bacharaji near Ahmedabad. The facility is expected to produce 30 Mn lithium-ion cells by 2025.

At this JV – Automotive Electronics Power Suzuki leads the partnership and the investment is split 50:40:10 between Suzuki, Toshiba and Denso. In addition, it was speculated that the companies are expected to invest between 30,000 and 50,000 crowns in eight-year phases.

The INR joint venture has now invested 1,214 Cr in the construction of the first phase of the production facility. The first phase, which started in 2018, is expected to be completed by 2020 and to begin producing lithium-ion batteries in the same year.

These batteries are expected to power electric vehicles, hybrid vehicles and e-bikes. As Suzuki India plans to develop a prototype for e-bikes, these batteries are intended to support the company in its forthcoming project in the area of ​​electromobility.

Although the first phase of the joint venture provides for only one assembly line, the draft for the second phase envisages the addition of four additional battery assembly lines. The project plans to create around 1,000 jobs by 2025.

author

Aman recently holds a degree in English journalism. He is currently writing about startup ecosystem and technology. You can write to him (email protected)