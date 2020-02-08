Suspect arrested while stabbing, home invasion in Ionia Co.

NORTH PLAINS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Authorities say a accused accused of stabbing two people during a house invasion Ionia County was arrested Friday.

The suspect is filed with

Ionia County Jail. He is confronted with various charges, including a degree at home

invasion, attack with the intention of committing great physical damage, offense attack

and first-degree home invasion.

Authorities say the stabbing happened around 3.40 pm Sunday on Pearl Street near Washington Street in the village of Hubbardston.

Deputies say a man broke into one

at home when he was confronted with two people who lived there. The intruder then

attacked the residents and used a knife to stab and damage them. The suspect then

left the house, the authorities say.

One person suffered badly

injuries and the other suffered minor injuries. Relatives of the victims

say they were treated for their injuries and sent home to recover.

The incident is still being investigated. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ionia County Sheriff office at 616.527.0400.

