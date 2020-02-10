Susan Collins was among the Senate Republicans who tried to talk to Trump because Gordon Sondland had not been fired: report – Raw Story

After the GOP-controlled US Senate acquitted President Donald Trump during his February 5 indictment trial, some Republicans hoped that he would be good enough to leave alone and not want to take revenge. Instead, Trump dismissed Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and Gordon Sondland (US Ambassador to the European Union), as well as Vindman’s brother, Lieutenant Colonel Yevgeny Vindman (lawyer for the National Security Council, or NSC). These layoffs are called the Friday Night Massacre, and according to the New York Times, Senator Susan Collins from Maine was among the GOP senators who unsuccessfully tried to convince Trump that firing Sondland would make him look bad.

According to Times reporters Maggie Haberman, Peter Baker and Michael S. Schmidt, the Republican senators claimed that since Sondland was talking about leaving after the Trump Senate trial, there was no point in firing him – Trump just has to be patient and let Sondland resign when he was ready to resign. But Trump insisted on taking revenge rather than later.

“Mr. Sondland told the Foreign Ministry officials that if they wanted him out that day, they’d have to fire him,” the Times reporters declare. “And so, the president did, the ambassador ordered recalled from function, immediately effective. “

GOP senators who, along with Collins, urged Trump not to dismiss Sondland, according to the Times, include Martha McSally in Arizona, Ron Johnson in Wisconsin and Thom Tillis in North Carolina.

Trump’s hostility for Sondland and Alexander Vindman was clearly due to the fact that both witnessed House House’s accusation against the president. When two articles of accusation – one for abuse of power, the other for obstruction of Congress – arrived on December 18 for a full vote in the House, he was accused on both. However, Trump was later acquitted along mainly party lines in a deposition in the US senate.

Trump has received heavy criticism from both the Democrats and the conservatives of Never Trump for the Friday Night Massacre. Rhode Island, Senator Jack Reed, a democrat, said: “By firing Lieutenant Colonel Vindman and Ambassador Sondland in this way, the Trump government said it would not tolerate people telling the truth. The fact that Lieutenant Colonel Vindman’s brother was also removed from the NSC … signals that the President puts blind loyalty above all, including oath testimony. “

Type in errors and corrections: (e-mail protected).