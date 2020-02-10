Surface Pro X receives support to update Surface Dock firmware soon

Microsoft is sending an “update in the coming weeks” that allows the Surface Pro X to update the firmware for the Surface Dock. Surface Pro X devices can currently connect to the Surface dock, but the dock’s firmware cannot be updated. A technical message from Microsoft adds more details about current limitations and Microsoft’s plans to resolve the issue.

If you are currently attempting to update the Surface Dock firmware with a Surface Pro X, an error message will be displayed with the message: “This installation package is not supported by this type of processor. Please contact your product supplier.” The problem is caused by the Surface Pro X running on an ARM64 processor. To resolve the problem, Microsoft must perform technical work and send a new version of the Microsoft Surface Dock Firmware Update.

Do you have to buy a Surface dock for your Surface Pro X?

If you want to update your Surface Dock’s firmware before this fix comes out, you must grab another Surface device, update the dock’s firmware with that device, and then use the Surface Dock with your Surface Pro X.