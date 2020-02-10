Supporting each other in the Australian way

The generosity of the public, and our entire state and national communities, is – and remains – great in this unprecedented burning season.

Where do we start trying to deal with the destruction left behind. Families have lost loved ones and many producers have the resources that make it possible for them to make a living. It is now that we all have to respond to help them rebuild their lives.

The Country Fire Service Foundation was established to help volunteer firefighters and their families in the event that they suffer while performing their duties while serving the community. We enjoy the support of many business partners, in particular ElectraNet, SA Power Networks and The Advertiser Foundation. We say “thank you” to them. Statewide Super is one of these partners, who has been with us since mid-2019. As the need for our response increases, so does their support.

Camera icon A CFS fireman fights a fire while walking across a paddock at a house on Ridge Road on Woodside in the Adelaide Hills on December 20, 2019. AAP Image / Kelly Barnes. Credit: AAP

What an incredible basis for your generosity. People from all walks of life give themselves so selflessly for the greater good of others when it comes down to sometimes doing this without knowing that their own property and families are being threatened.

Rob Snowdon has been a member of the board and chairman of the CFS Foundation for almost 10 years and is responsible for his work. For that we say a big “thank you”. It is now my privilege to follow in his footsteps as the incoming chairman, supported by a board and a small management team that is strongly committed to our charter. We will ensure that no voluntary CFS firefighter – who is actively involved in protecting lives, property and communities – goes without our help.

Based on our existing money reserves, together with the generous donations and commitments we have received so far, we have distributed more than $ 1 million in financial support to affected volunteers and their families.

We have made commitments so far that exceed our payments and will continue to respect the feelings of donors as we care for those who serve. We must remain faithful to our values ​​and never lose sight of the Australian way of caring for others, especially in adversity. The CFS Foundation continues to support, survive, thrive and refuse to admit.

That is the Australian way.

John Lynch is the incoming chairman of the CFS Foundation

