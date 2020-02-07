Supersport United doesn’t need motivation before Tshwane Derby

The Supersport United campaign in the Nedbank Cup begins with a tough game against Tshwane rival Mamelodi Sundowns, and coach Kaitano Tembo believes the motivation for his team is sufficient.

It is the fifth installment of the Tshwane derby this season, and Matsatsansa is keen to turn the tide after coming out on the wrong side of the result in the two previous fixtures.

No motivation is required for Tshwane giants

Tembo believes the fact that they play sundowns should give his team an extra boost so they can do well on Saturday.

“I think if you look at the nature of this game, it’s a derby. I don’t think there is a player who needs to be reminded of the rivalry between the two clubs,” Tembo told reporters Thursday.

“Right now, this is an area you know you are concerned with motivating players to compete against one of the best teams in Africa – a team in the quarter-finals of the CAF Champions League.”

“It’s a motivation for me, and we want to do well and beat a team that is already in this phase on the continent. So the players are motivated themselves.”

Kaitano Tembo

Well-known opponents meet in the Nedbank Cup

It is not the first time that the two rivals compete against each other in the 2019/20 season.

The league campaign started with a Tshwane derby in which Sundowns prevailed and won 2-0 at Lucas Moripe Stadium.

Supersport took revenge on its competitors and pushed them out of the MTN8 over two legs of the semi-final just a few weeks later. They won the trophy by defeating Highlands Park in the final.

Supersport United’s Thamsanqa Gabuza and his teammates celebrate the goal during the 2019 MTN8 game between Supersport United and Mamelodi Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadiuml, Pretoria, on September 1, 2019 © Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix

The last game between these two teams took place in January when the Brazilians closed the league double 2-1 at the same location.

The Saturday game takes place at Loftus Versfeld, where Pitso Mosimane’s men have played a number of times during their ongoing participation in the Caf Champions League.

The two teams are also neck-and-neck in the race for the championship title, where they are separated by a single point and Sundowns has three games in hand.

The starting shot will be fired on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. (SAST).