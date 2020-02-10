Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is currently the leader among EVO 2020 participants – registration leaderboard released for February

The official lineup for EVO 2020 was announced just last week, and the fighting game community has been steadfast ever since. Tournament staples like Tekken 7, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Street Fighter 5 made the cut this time, and a handful of surprises – like a Marvel vs. Capcom 2 invitation event – people were already feeling the hype.

The EVO tournament organizer, Joey “Mr. Wizard” Cuellar, went to Twitter this morning to inform fans of the current number of participants for each game on the main lineup. Although we’re not getting any specific amounts here, we do have a leaderboard to show how each title is stacking up.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has the edge here in early February. Nintendo’s big crossover brawler made its EVO debut last year and topped the rankings with a landslide.

At last year’s event, Smash Bros. Ultimate had 3,492 registered players, with second place being the 1,929 Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition participants. It’s no real surprise that Ultimate is back at the top now, although there is still plenty of time to change that.

Tekken 7 is in second place for 2020, which is another top contender for EVO participants. Last year, Bandai Namco’s most important 3D fight in Street Fighter 5: Arcade Edition was on par, finishing third with only 44 players less than Capcom’s popular title.

This leaderboard in February also shows that the only brand new game in the series, Granblue Fantasy: Versus, also performs well for itself. The 2D fighter from Cygames and Arc System Works currently has the fourth highest number of participants in its event.

Dragon Ball FighterZ ranks 6th here, which is probably not the best placement for fans of the 3v3 fighting title. However, Bandai Namco has just officially announced a third season this weekend, in which the newcomers Kefla and Ultra Instinct Goku will start. So it could be that there will soon be an increase in participants.

You can check the breakdown below.

1] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

2] Tekken 7

3] Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

4] Granblue Fantasy: Versus

5] Soul Calibur 6

6] DragonBall FighterZ

7] At night at birth [CL-R]

8] Samurai Shodown

