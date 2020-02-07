Super Rugby 2020: Target consistency of the confident sharks

Shark captain Lukhanyo Am was understandably delighted to see his team win on runway 42-20 against the Highlanders in Dunedin on Friday, February 7th.

Am said the team put some confidence in the duel after defeating the Bulls in week one of the 2020 Super Rugby season.

Am’s Sharks confidently starts the Super Rugby 2020

The Highlanders had an opening week and looked like a rusty team in the opening game of their Super Rugby campaign.

James Venter stormed the match a little over half an hour after an excellent kick pursuit by Madosh Tambwe saw the ball drop to Kerron van Vuuren.

Sikhumbuzo Notshe had an excellent game at the end of the Sharks scrum and was instrumental in both Makazole Mapimpi’s attempts in the first half.

“It was a great win, a big effort for the boys,” said Am after the win.

“I think we’ve had a bit of confidence since last week this week. It was really great to come here (after Dunedin) and get the first win on the tour.

“We are very satisfied with the result and from here we will only try to build trust and remain consistent in our performance.”

The Sharks had to survive a Highlander setback in the second half, but a double pack of Aphelele Fassi in the last ten minutes would seal the victory for the tourists.

I’m proud of the boys

The Highlanders’ Jesse Parete (R) appears to be fitting when he is attacked by Sharks captain Lukhanyo Am during the super rugby match between the New Zealand Highlanders and the South Africa Sharks at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on February 7, 2020 (Photo by Marty MELVILLE) / AFP)

I was very happy with the performance of his players, especially when it came to defense. The only problem for Sharks coach Sean Everitt will be the penalty kick.

“We played for each other and the work quota was great. The Highlanders managed to put pressure on us, but we jumped back, which was really impressive for the boys, ”Am said in an interview after the game when asked what impressed him most about the Sharks’ win.

Am expects the Sharks’ next outing, a visit to Wellington, against the Hurricanes to be a tough game. The Canes lost 0-27 to the Stormers in the first game of the season, but the meeting will be the team’s first home game of the season, and Am expects a fight against the Titan.

“You will come back from the tour; It will be their first home game at home, so I think it will be another tough game. On our side, we’ll try to keep our balance, manage the game, and maybe pull a few tricks out of our sleeves. “

Highlanders 20-42 Sharks – highlights

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vUyBYcYroIc (/ embed)