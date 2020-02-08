Super Bowl Streaker Kelly Kay makes serious accusation

Super Bowl streaker Kelly Kay made a serious accusation this week.

Running on her heels on the field during the big game last Sunday, Kelly Kay has become a sort of instant celebrity.

She already had a fairly large following on Instagram on her way to the stunt, but it shows that her popularity has exploded.

Kelly Kay recently spoke with TMZ about what happened last Sunday and made a pretty serious charge in the process.

She said she was “manhandled” during the process of being arrested by stadium security and now has bruises on her body.

The 27-year-old did not elaborate on the severity of the injuries. Moreover, she did not mention it in the immediate aftermath of her viral Super Bowl stunt.

Kelly Kay insists that the reason she didn’t say anything about it earlier is because her adrenaline was pumping at the time and she didn’t notice it.

According to her recollection of events, Kelly Kay was held in a bathing suit for eight hours after being shot down.

The violation can eventually earn Kelly Kay a year in prison, assuming she gets her maximum punishment.

This is not the first time a woman has attempted such a stunt at a major sporting event.

Last October, Julia Rose and Lauren Summer flashed the cameras behind the World Series home plate in Washington.

It remains to be seen whether the NFL will use a similar penalty to punish Kelly Kay for her antics.

