Sundowns winger Morena is preparing for a long break after a terrible injury

The win in the Nedbank Cup against Supersport United was not exactly pleasant for Mamelodi Sundowns, who lost one of his key players in Thapelo Morena due to a terrible ankle injury.

The Tshwane derby on Saturday ended 1-0 in favor of the Brazilians, but only when the winger was sent off after a slip in the second half.

Concern for Thapelo Morena

In the 71st minute he was sent off and replaced by Lebohang Maboe.

Coach Pitso Mosimane was a concerned man after the game, referring to the impact that a longer break on the team could have on the rest of the season.

“I don’t have the full update on him. Very sad, we need Thapelo for the Champions League and I think the ankle is chipped, I don’t know, but I think they managed to put him back. That’s where I am not sure, ”Mosimane told SuperSport TV.

“The field is soft, so I think (Morena’s ankle) got stuck there and couldn’t get the leg out. Disappointed because we need it for the Champions League and for the rest of the season. But soccer is a professional sport, so these things happen. “

Sundowns announced an update to Morena on Sunday morning and announced that he would have surgery later in the day.

Injury update on Thapelo Morena ‼‼

He suffered a fracture and a ligament damage to the right ankle. He is facing an operation today.

We wish you a speedy recovery Thapelo! #Sundowns pic.twitter.com/Kp1pePJ46D

– Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@ Masandawana), February 9, 2020

When Mosimane spoke about the game, he was satisfied with how his protégés held up despite the tight margin in the competition.

They looked more dangerous and were a better team when they played the ball around, and they made us defend a lot.

“But they changed the strategy when it was 15 minutes and they played in our hands … they played the long balls and we have Mosa (Lebusa) who took out all the air balls.

“Ricardo (Nascimento) took all the air balls, (Motjeka) Madisha took them just like Anele (Ngcongca), they have good air strength and that didn’t help them.

“I think they could hurt us if they continued to play as they played. But we have reached the Champions League level. We can play quietly and loudly. We played calmly this evening and are through to the final. “

The Sundowns will return to the league against Chippa United on Saturday 15 February.