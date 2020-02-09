Sundown’s coach Mosimane says he should have knocked out

Mamelodi Sundown’s defender Thapelo Morena will undergo surgery on his injured right ankle on Sunday, which the club has confirmed.

Sundowns prevailed 1-0 against Supersport United until matchday 16 of the Nedbank Cup, but was beaten when Bafana Bafana’s defender was dismissed.

Mamelodi Sundowns hit by injury

Morena suffered a fracture and ligament damage to his right ankle during a duel with Supersport defender Onismor Bhasera after landing clumsily.

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane had to make the decision to play a team of first choice in the cup while fighting for the PSL and Champions League titles.

Morena is being operated on to repair the damaged ligaments in her ankle that he twisted on Saturday night that could miss the rest of the season.

“It is difficult with Thapelo because we need him for the Champions League, the domestic league and this tournament and we have now lost him,” said Sundowns manager Mosimane.

“He went to the hospital and I think the ankle came out of the joint and then went back in. We can say it’s positive, but it’s difficult. It’s part of the game because football is a professional sport – it’s an effort to be too ambitious and to win every game.

“This is what I said that maybe we should do a Jürgen (Klopp) and focus on the league and the Champions League, but we don’t have this culture here and that’s what happens.”

Tembo wishes Morena all the best

Supersport coach Kaitano Tembo admitted that the injury was a blow to South African football and wished Morena a speedy recovery.

“He is an important player for sundowns and for Bafana Bafana. I just wish him a speedy recovery,” he said.

“He is a good boy, we want to see him in the field, and it was a shame that he hurt as much as he did. I had the chance to see the incident again, and I think he twisted his ankle when he was in the grass.

“It wasn’t really due to Onismor Bhasera’s attack and I hope he recovers quickly.”

Mamelodi Sundowns relies on her squad

Mosimane urged the remaining members of the squad to advance in the absence of Morena while complaining of his inability to deploy a team that was staffed by the club’s youth system.

“You have to come and take your place, that happens when you play a lot of games.

“This is what the Nedbank Cup brings you. That’s why I sometimes say that the teams that are under the five or six have to let this thing go because it will throw you out in the semi-finals.

“If you start, you will lose your players, as we did at Thapelo. You will get suspensions. You will play more games and therefore you can lose your franchise by chasing this thing.

“This tournament pulls you and pulls you because you think you can get it, and it spits you out in the semi-finals if you think we’ll win.

“When you look back, you already have a lot of games in your account and you lose players like Thapelo. I wish I could like Klopp and play youth, but we don’t have that culture in SA. “