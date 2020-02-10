Suncorp H1’s profit fell by 7.2% to $ 348 million

Suncorp’s net profit from continuing operations decreased by 7.2 percent to $ 348 million in the first half, weighted by a wave of bushfire and hailstorms.

Insurance giant sales fell 6.1 percent to $ 7.05 billion for the six months to December 31, with its net result also being hurt by higher regulatory project costs, the low return environment and an increasingly competitive mortgage market.

Suncorp reported a legal net profit of $ 642 million – more than double a year ago – boosted by a profit of $ 293 million on the sale of its Capital SMART and ACM Parts activities.

The forest fires that destroyed Australia and killed 33 people, and hailstorms along the east coast, also affected Suncorp’s Australian insurance arm.

The costs of natural hazards were $ 489 million, $ 104 million higher than the insurer had allowed.

Suncorp said it has assessed 90 percent of forest fire claims.

Chief financial officer Jeremy Robson said that handling all these claims has also contributed to the costs.

The company will maintain an interim dividend of 26 cents per share, fully prepaid.

