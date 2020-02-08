Sumabato SP12 Live Stream ft.Kome, Zackray, Ken, T, Kuro, Hikaru, Sigma, TK3, Atelier, Kie, Tsumusuto, Nishiya, Lunamado, Tsuna, Compact and more

Sumabato SP12 goes this weekend in Osaka, Japan.

Some of the big names emerging for the event are Kome, GW | Zackray, KEN, T, Kuro, 8LX | Hikaru, Sigma, tk3, PNG | Atelier, Kie, Re | Tsumusuto, Nishiya, Lunamado, Tsuna, Compact, Parme, Komorikiri and many more.

Over 360 players are registered for the competition, so there will be plenty of high-level gameplay in this tournament.

This is a one day event. Once the promotion has started, it will continue until a winner is crowned.

Although it’s a Super Smash Bros. Ultimate event, it’s only aimed at singles. So there will be no double, crew, squad strike or similar events – the entire event and its broadcast will be geared towards individual events. you fight.

Streaming is done at Shi Gaming.