Success for DJ Zinhle as a partner of the jewelry chain

DJ Zinhle has slowly but steadily expanded her business empire. This includes being Africa’s No. 1 DJ and releasing music under Oskidos Kalawa Jazzme record label. be an influencer for luxury brands; Author and owner of a watch and jewelry brand with the apt title Era.

The watch collection of the 36-year-olds was picked up by the American Swiss for national sales and is thus officially the first supplier for black women.

Valentine’s Day Collection and AKA…

While Zinhle launched a watch series in collaboration with the Miss South Africa Pageant 2019, she has now launched her own collection, which is intended to represent a long-term partnership with the fashion jewelry chain.

Although the business woman who has become a DJ has made headlines for her occasional romance with the father of her four-year-old daughter, rapper AKA, she has managed to turn the gossip around and advertise her Valentine’s Day watch collection, which ironically celebrates love.

Love how you turned it all around !! Yes, let it work for your own good sister

– K A T L E H O (@KayMahlatsi) January 29, 2020

DJ Zinhle’s path to success

Interestingly, Zinhle Era started in 2013 with only 150,000 rand, as it told Destiny Magazine. Within three weeks, she sold her first limited edition range in major South African cities and was thrilled to invest fully in the business company, which now has a pop-up store in the Mall of Africa in Johannesburg.

“When I was thinking about starting my own branding business, I honestly didn’t know why anyone would want to buy something with my name on it. It was Nomndeni (her friend Nomndeni Mdakhi) who said I could,” said Zinhle.

Cairo children’s collection

At the time, she had sales of just under R1 million on her watches and bracelets, but that amount has now increased with her separate collection for children under the name of her daughter Cairo.

Zinhle made the announcement on social media and shared adorable pictures of the watch and her daughter.

She wrote on Twitter: “I’m so proud to announce our first @ erabydjzinhle influencer collaboration with @ kairo.forbes. #TheKairoWatch is available NOW. Pre-order your little girl’s watch …”

Clever marketing: timepieces on a timeline

Armed with almost six million followers on Instagram and Twitter, Zinhle’s marketing strategy, publishing her timepieces and accessories on her own timeline, seems to work for her. It also employs students and a network of marketers to help spread and promote the brand.

Towards the end of 2019, the marketing graduate, born in Dannhauser, announced the opening of her Jiyane Atelier furniture store in collaboration with one of her best friends, Brendan Reynolds.

Zinle’s business empire just seems to have just started expanding …