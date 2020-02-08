Students stabbed to death in front of the Gauteng School, fifth student death in a week

Another tragedy has taken place in Gauteng’s schools. The news comes just a day after the clarification. MEC Panyaza Lesufi released a statement confirming the number of incidents in the Gauteng schools in the past week.

In a separate statement, the Gauteng Ministry of Education confirmed that the death toll in Gauteng schools rose to five in February.

Violence at Gauteng schools

In the latest incident, an eighth-grade boy is said to have been stabbed by a 12th-grade student. The student is believed to be a student of Fochville Secondary School who was the victim of the attack on Thutokitso Secondary School.

“This incident happened in the community (Kokosi) near both schools. Unfortunately, it brings us to the fifth death in a week, indeed incredible. “

Gauteng Education Department spokesman Steve Mabona

The police are investigating the circumstances of this incident, ”said Gauteng spokesman Steve Mabona on Saturday February 8th.

Gauteng’s education department has promised to send its psychosocial team to both schools on Monday. to help students and staff deal with the tragedy.

The death toll rises to five

Schools in Gauteng have only been open for a few weeks, but the gas in the Gauteng Education Department has been extremely busy. Top-class cases of bullying and violence in schools have put school security at the center.

Five Gauteng families had the ultimate heartache last week when their children left their homes so the school could never return.

The hotly contested Ministry of Education issued a statement yesterday summarizing last week’s unfortunate events and called for “divine intervention”. Lesufi added:

“We would like to express our sincere condolences to all the bereaved during this period of mourning. in fact, we started the academic year 2020 with a poor grade. We have seen various deaths and unfortunate events in our school environment. It must be said that we have never had such experiences for years; in fact we are under siege and lost for words. This time we have no choice but to call all spiritual denominations, come together and lead us to prayer. in fact we ask for divine intervention ”.

The week has now seen five deaths and numerous injuries; Including an incident in which sjambok-swinging parents attacked a teacher. Lesufi added that the authorities are investigating the circumstances of these unfortunate incidents.

We can only hope that Gauteng’s education department is busy formulating a plan that goes beyond prayer to make our schools more secure.