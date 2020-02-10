Students owe billions of dollars in university debts and this is the way to pay it back in full

University students are left with large debts at the end of their studies, but many choose to repay money that they owe earlier.

The country’s outstanding debt for the higher education loan program (HELP) until the end of 2019 totaled $ 66.4 billion, owed by 2.89 million Australians.

The average HELP debt is $ 22,944.

It climbed from the 2017-18 financial year when $ 61.7 billion was owed by 2.87 million people. The debt includes university, vocational, trade, start-up and ABSTUDY loans.

For 2019-2020, the repayment threshold to start paying off debts has been reduced by around $ 6,000 to $ 45,881, forcing more people to repay their debts earlier.

Repayment thresholds start with debtors who contribute only 1 percent of their salary to their debt, but then rise in increments from 1 percent to 10 percent for those who earn $ 134,573 and more.

The cost of many courses can quickly reach tens of thousands of dollars, but most people choose not to repay their debts until they start working.

Lifespan Financial Planning chief executive officer Eugene Ardino said it was not necessary for people with HELP debts to rush to pay it back.

“If you have other debts, this is the very last debt you pay off,” he said.

“The only time I would pay it early is if there is money in a savings account and you earn even less interest.”

Unlike most debts, which incur significant interest costs – such as credit cards in many cases around 20 percent and personal loans usually above 10 percent – HELP debts do not raise interest.

Camera icon HELP debts do not attract an indexed index, but they are indexed every year on June 1 to come in line with CPI. Credit: istock

Instead, they are indexed to match the inflation of the consumer price index, which is currently 1.8 percent.

The debt is indexed on 1 June of each year.

An ATO spokeswoman said debtors have often made voluntary repayments to pay off their debts faster.

From July to December last year, ATO figures showed 43,500 Australians voluntary repayments totaling $ 189.6 million, or an average of $ 4360 each.

“We certainly see people doing voluntary repayments all the time,” the spokeswoman said.

“If you plan to repay your loan in full, it is best to make a voluntary repayment before you make your tax return.

“You can also benefit if you make a voluntary repayment before the indexing is applied on June 1.”

Those who owe money can log in to myGov to keep track of their debt.

The ATO spokeswoman said that once the debt is fully repaid, a person must complete a deduction form to indicate that he is no longer in debt.

The earlier repayment of the loan also means that they have access to more of their salary instead of being withheld to contribute to study debt.

[email protected]

@sophieelsworth

.