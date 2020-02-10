Struggling with why Georgia is against DNA testing in deaths – Raw Story

American Greatness, a pro-Trump publication that argues for the nationalist agenda of the president, has published an editorial article in which former South African president F.W. de Klerk is accused of “betraying” his country by overseeing the end of apartheid.

The lead article, written by South African author Illana Mercer, claims that the Klerk “sold out his voters for a chance to frolic on the world stage with Nelson Mandela” by ending the apartheid regime that the black majority of South Africa deprived of all political rights.

According to Mercer, De Klerk did not succeed in protecting a “vulnerable minority” of whites and instead transferring the entire country to “radical black nationalist movements.”