Street Fighter 5 servers will fail at 10 a.m. on February 13 to prepare for the launch of the Champion Edition

The Street Fighter 5 series is preparing for another launch of the main version later this week. The standalone version of Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition will be available for purchase on Friday, February 14th.

In preparation for the launch of the new content, Street Fighter 5 servers will go offline the day before, February 13, to implement the latest update.

Street Fighter 5 servers are offline from 10:00 PM PDT / 1:00 PM. EDT / 6:00 p.m. UCT to 4:00 p.m. PDT / 7 p.m. EDT / 0:00 UTC (February 14).

As we usually find in server maintenance, the game’s online mode is not available during this period.

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition is designed to provide almost all of the game’s previously released content to those who don’t already have it. Unlike the upgrade kit, which requires an earlier version of the game, the Champion Edition is a separate title that is perfect for anyone who has never owned Street Fighter 5 before.

In addition to the release of CE, the 40th playable character of Street Fighter 5 will enter the ring. Seth, the boss of Street Fighter 4, is back with a new look and various new techniques.

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition is not only equipped with 40 characters, but there are also over 200 costumes, 34 stages and various modes that players can dive into. Capcom recently published an infographic that lists all of the information that is included in the package. You can find them here.

If you want to buy Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition this Friday, you can do so for $ 29.99. You can now also purchase the upgrade kit for $ 24.99, although Seth will only be available after the launch of CE.

Source: SFV server status.