Stormers vs Bulls – live scores, results, teams and predictions

The Super Rugby Derby between Stormers and Bulls will take place for the last time at Newlands Rugby Stadium on Saturday.

The Stormers, who will retire from their historic homeland after this season, hope to continue their 27-0 win over the Hurricanes.

The victory was marred by injuries from captain Siya Kolisi and springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi.

“Siya injured her knee,” said Dobson after the game, according to SARugbyMag. “It is being scanned. It is not an accidental injury. Losing your skipper in the first 20 minutes of a campaign is tough, considering what it means to the team. So it’s a heavy blow.

“Bongi has hamstring damage, I’m not sure about that. It is also scanned. I don’t think they’ll be in the mix next week. “

Siya Kolisi could miss six weeks of super rugby action at the latest in the injuries at the time of writing.

The cops will try to take full advantage of them. After a 23:15 defeat against the Sharks in Durban, they can afford many more slips, especially against their South African rivals.

Stormers vs Bulls: forecast, kick-off time and teams

The Springbok captain will be replaced by Johan du Toit at 8 a.m. In addition to his brother in the loose trio with Jaco Coetzee, he will be the other component scrum.

Scarra Ntubeni comes to hooker and his experience will surely be useful.

Trevor Nyakane is the only newcomer to the Bulls who starts with Loosehead Lizo Gqoboka as a partner on the prop.

Stormers XV: 15 Dillyn Leyds, 14 Sergeal Petersen, 13 Ruhan Nel, 12 Jamie Roberts, 11 Seabelo Senatla, 10 Damian Willemse, 9 Herschel Jantjies, 8 Johan du Toit, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 Chris van Zyl, 4 Salmaan Moerat, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Scarra Ntubeni, 1 Steven Kithsoff (c)

Stormers Bank: 16 Chad Solomon, 17 Ali Vermaak, 18 Wilco Louw, 19 Cobus Wiese, 20 Ersnt van Rhyn, 21 Juarno Augustus, 22 Godlen Masimla, 23 Jean-Luc du Plessis

Bulls XV: 15 Warrick Gelant, 14 Cornal Hendricks, 13 Johnny Kotze, 12 Burger Odendaal (c), 11 Rosko Specman, 10 Morné Steyn, 9 Ivan van Zyl, 8 Josh Strauss, 7 Abongile Nonkontwana, 6 Jeandré Rudolph, 5 Juandré Kruger, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Trevor Nyakane, 2 Jaco Visagie, 1. Lizo Gqoboka

Bull Bank: 16 Johan Grobbelaar, 17 Gerhard Steenekamp, ​​18.Wiehahn Herbst, 19 Ruan Nortje, 20 Wian Vosloo, 21 Embrose Papier, 22 Manie Libbok, 23 Divan Rossouw.

Forecast: Stormers at five.

