Steelers, Ben Roethlisberger Are individual roads going?

Will the Steelers and Ben Roethlisberger go their own way this year?

Roethlisberger clearly reaches the end of his career. Before he was injured last season, the 37-year-old looked much older than the 42-year-old Tom Brady and the 41-year-old Drew Brees.

Unlike some of his championship-level rivals, Roethlisberger has suffered a lot of damage.

He has a pocket percentage that is double Brees and considerably higher than other often injured quarterbacks such as Matthew Stafford of the Detroit Lions and the former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck.

The latter was forced to withdraw from all the hits he took.

This year Roethlisberger had to undergo surgery to reattach three tendons in the elbow of his throwing hand. If his health and ability was a question mark before injury, it must also be one afterwards.

Mind you, it’s not like Roethlisberger is falling from a huge peak. He hasn’t appeared in a Pro Bowl for three years.

In addition, when Roethlisberger is healthy, he competes with Jameis Winston and Philip Rivers in terms of sales.

Last year, Pittsburgh Roethlisberger re-signed for a two-year deal that pays him $ 34 million annually. He is tied for the second highest paid quarterback in the competition behind Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks.

If the Steelers choose to get rid of Roethlisberger, the organization would still face a salary limit of $ 25 million.

That is bad, but is it worth it to bind Roethlisberger in the long run just to double the original error by giving him the contract to start with? Obviously not.

Roethlisberger has considered retiring in recent years, but only came out a few months ago and publicly said he had no plans to do so for next season.

That means that the only way Pittsburgh gets rid of him is by doing this proactively.

If the Steelers finally do that, the team could free up nearly $ 9 million this year.

Although that is not an insane amount of money, it could still be applied to ensure a better quarterback play for the looming season.

The team could try to trade in for a proven veteran on the better side such as Cam Newton, who clearly wants to get rid of the Carolina Panthers. But at this stage it is unclear whether Newton really has so much more in the tank than Roethlisberger. Of course, he’s seven years younger – but does he play like that?

Pittsburgh could also get a hand on the design, targeting someone like Jordan Love in Utah State, who had a great Senior Bowl a few weeks ago.

The Steelers can also make a play for someone like Marcus Mariota, who will probably be a backup for someone like the Las Vegas Raiders if he doesn’t land with them.

Teddy Bridgewater would also be an interesting piece to consider, but he will probably get a bigger offer somewhere else. If not, he proved more than his skills at the New Orleans Saints last season when Brees was injured.

There are many quality quarterback options out there for Pittsburgh. The question now is whether team management has the cojones to cut ace and call a sunken loss a sunken loss with Roethlisberger.

At the moment, the answer to that question seems to be no. But there is definitely still enough time for everyone involved to change their mind.

