State security agency stolen on alert for “sensitive documents”

A brazen robbery has taken place this week in the heart of the South African State Security Agency (SSA), which has prodded officials at the Pretoria-based facility over the serious violation of their rights of defense.

Robbery by the State Security Agency: What We Know So Far

It is believed that several thieves were cheated with an unknown amount of money from a locked safe, indicating that they were assisted by someone with “inside knowledge”. However, the value of the money could ultimately turn out to be immaterial – because something much more important was supposedly torn.

It is believed that “sensitive documents” were also stolen during the raid. There is no way to enter the building without an access card, suggesting that the person who helped them may have been based in Pretoria – and may have had an ax to grind.

“It’s an inside job,” say critics

That is certainly the thinking of Glynnis Breytenbach from the DA. The shadow justice minister rages over the lax protective measures of the state security authority. She believes that the paperwork could now be used for shameful purposes such as extortion and has urgently convened a parliamentary session on the subject.

“We will request an urgent meeting of the Portfolio Committee with the Minister for State Security, Ayanda Dlodlo and the State Security Agency (SSA) after it was reported that the agency – whose headquarters in Pretoria is said to be one of the most secure in the country – was said to have been was robbed again. “

“The prosecutor is concerned not only about the money being stolen, but also about sensitive documents. The consequences can be political to protect and / or blackmail political enemies, or can it be criminal evidence against global syndicates? Will we ever know how much was stolen and what it was used for? “

State security agency exposed by “forgotten lessons”

Other allegations from this embarrassing episode are:

The CCTV cameras were also stolen by the fast-thinking thieves.

A security guard happened to be absent when the raid took place.

The raid remained undetected for hours. The alarm was only triggered when the employees returned to work the next morning.

This is also not the first time that the State Security Agency on Boxing Day 2015 had another group gain access to a safe and walked away with millions of rand. Four SSA employees were eventually arrested for the crime, but apparently Pretoria headquarters didn’t learn much from their past mistakes.