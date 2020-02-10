Stallone escapes New York with the dystopian action thriller Little America

Sylvester Stallone signed up for the action thriller Little AmericaDeadline reports, “In a dystopian future where America has gone bankrupt and turned into a war zone.”

The film is compared to John Carpenter’s escape from New York.

“Stallone will play a former Army Ranger hired by an Asian billionaire to find his daughter. With the missing woman’s highly qualified sister, Slys Ranger has to navigate the dark belly of Little America, a walled city in a city in Hong Kong where many Americans have fled. “

Rowan Athale (Strange but true) wrote the script and will direct it.

Michael Bay (Platinum Dunes) will produce extensively.