SS ranked games with Lowain and Charlotta in Granblue Fantasy: Versus, which were analyzed by HiFight

Although the game hasn’t been released in Japan for a whole week, there has been some discussion about who the top fighters in Granblue Fantasy: Versus might be. Charlotta and Lowain – especially because of the Yggdrasil super – might not be safe tips anymore unless the meta evolves to be found out.

Although the fighter isn’t available for very long, some players have already reached SS rank in the recently released game. Needless to say, observing the tendencies of users who have been so successful in their online endeavors can make a great contribution to improving everyone’s performance.

HiFight recently uploaded footage that included a set between Dora and Key, two SS ranked players. Dora used Lowain while Key played as Charlotta.

Not only will we see the gameplay of these two potential top levels, HiFight also provided an analysis of remarkable moments after the set was completed. As always, he has strong general combat game knowledge and analytical skills that are worth incorporating into your own gameplay.

This turned out to be very back and forth. The end result was 2-1.

Keep in mind that Granblue Fantasy: Versus will be released on March 3, 2020 in North America and Europe. A look at this video could give you an edge over the competition.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aVvn5ZtZ750 [/ embed]