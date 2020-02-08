Springboks are expected to be included in the Six Nations after the 2023 World Cup

Negotiations for springboks to join the Six Nations for the 2024 edition of the championship have been reported to be well advanced.

Springboks are approaching Six Nations

An undisclosed source told Daily Mail that things are going well in terms of the discussions between SA Rugby and competition in the northern hemisphere.

The reports indicate that the Six Nations, the oldest multi-nation rugby tournament, will be expanded to seven teams. Some have suggested that Italy’s fighting be dropped from the championship, but an additional round of action appears more likely to be added.

Moving to the northern hemisphere has been controversial for some time and is supported by several celebrities in South African rugby, including Schalk Burger and Schalk Brits. Both played club rugby in the northern hemisphere.

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex, congratulates Springboks Siya Kolisi after the Rugby World Cup final. Photo: World Rugby / Twitter

The timeframe for the addition of Springboks has not yet been set in stone, but the move is inevitable and interest in Super Rugby and the Rugby Championship is diminishing.

Adding the springboks to the Six Nations would be a huge win for the tournament and would dramatically increase its value as a television product.

Springbok’s departure from the rugby championship could pave the way for Japan and / or Fiji, but it’s also likely that the tournament, which started in 1996 as a tri-nation, will lose some of its splendor.

Participation in the rugby championship will be a burden for SA rugby, as long-haul flights affect player competitiveness. Playing in the northern hemisphere would eliminate the jet lag problem and free the rugby championship to add Japan and Fiji.

Japan and New Zealand become bosom friends

Although the Boks have won the World Cup in Japan, they are unlikely to want to travel to Japan in addition to their trips to Australia and New Zealand to participate in a tournament that will reduce SA rugby returns.

The six nations will benefit enormously from the addition of the springboks, and the format of the tournament should keep the rivalry between South Africa and similar countries like Wales, England, Ireland and France relatively fresh.

The Springboks would then also have the opportunity to take bilateral tours to Australia or New Zealand in the winter to maintain these rivalries.

New Zealand’s growing ties with Japan mean that rugby’s international and major provincial tournaments need to be changed.

When the Springboks leave the rugby championship, SA Rugby is likely to pull its four franchises from Super Rugby and look for new opportunities in the north.