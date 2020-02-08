Spotted Kingdom Hearts 1.5 and 2.5 on Microsoft Store, runs on 4K on Xbox One X

On X019, Microsoft and Square Enix announced that the much-praised Kingdom Hearts games would be coming to Xbox One in 2020. Although we have not heard much since then, Twitter user “WalkingCat” has just posted a link to the Microsoft Store page for “Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 ReMix.”

We can learn a lot from the offer. First, the title is Xbox One X Enhaned and appears to be running on the system at 4K resolution. It should look phenomenal on a 4K screen. Secondly, the file size is around 57 GB, so it will be a decent download. Finally, the release date now appears to be February 18, so in a few weeks, but that can just be a placeholder. We will keep you informed as soon as we know more.

Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 ReMix is ​​a compilation of six unforgettable Kingdom Hearts experiences that form the basis for the series. The collection includes Kingdom Hearts Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts Re: Chain of Memories, Kingdom Hearts 358/2 Days, Kingdom Hearts II Final Mix, Kingdom Hearts Birth by Sleep Final Mix and Kingdom Hearts Re: Coded.

If you liked Kingdom Hearts III, make sure you keep an eye on Kingdom Hearts HD 1.5 and 2.5 ReMix. You don’t want to miss this, because it’s great!

